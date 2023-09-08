Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/07/2023 – 21:35

The government of Rio Grande do Sul maintains a risk of storms in the next few hours in most of the state. According to the government’s Situation Room, a cold front is advancing through Uruguay, causing instability in regions of the state, such as the northern half, between Thursday night (7th) and Friday morning (8th). The alert was reinforced by the authorities later this afternoon.

There is a forecast for rain volumes, this Friday (8), around 30 and 50 mm/day in the Valleys and in the east, punctually reaching 75 mm/day in the center and north of Rio Grande do Sul. During the day, the weather should be stable, with a return of rains in the evening.

For Saturday (9), the forecast is for morning with unstable weather, with gradual return of the sun in Rio Grande do Sul.

The southern half of the state should be hit by heavy rains on Monday (11).

deaths

In a balance sheet released at 7 pm, the government confirmed that the death toll rose to 41 due to the floods that hit dozens of cities.

Of the 41 deaths, the majority, 15, were registered in the city of Muçum. The other deaths were identified in Roca Sales (10), Cruzeiro do Sul (four), Lajeado (three), Ibiraiaras (two), Estrela (two) and Encantado, Imigrante, Mato Castelhano, Passo Fundo and Santa Tereza (one death in each city).

According to the state government, 25 people remain missing. The homeless total 2,944 and the displaced, 7,607. In total, 122,992 were affected in some way by heavy rains following the passage of an extratropical cyclone.

The number of municipalities affected also increased to 83. Earlier, the federal government recognized the state of public calamity in 79 cities.