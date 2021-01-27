A few days before the winter transfer window closes, Schalke has again received a comparatively large financial peak through sponsorship deals. Even if the largest construction sites were approached according to the circumstances, further activity in the market is anything but impossible.
Three million euros through the extension of the Stölting sponsorship, another three million through the new Böklunder contract. With these two partners, Schalke 04 has now received another financial injection, since in addition to the further term, special and thus direct payments have also been agreed. Six million euros is a great relief for the club, which is very tight.
In recent weeks they have brought in a left-back Sead Kolasinac, a striker with Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and a right-back with William – all three for the second half of the season, after the season the loan will end. They were brought in to close the three biggest construction sites in the squad, so that the low hopes of relegation at least still remain and they do not say goodbye too early. The fact that some financial leeway has now become free may mean that the miners will become active again in the last days of the winter transfer window.
Of course, it is not said that the six million euros will now also be hacked on the head. At least a part should already be covered and retained for planning for the next season. You will have to make a big break in the squad, regardless of whether you relegate or stay in the 1st Bundesliga. However, there are indications that a certain part is still being used for a potential winter reinforcement.
Ever since he took office, coach Christian Gross has been explaining to the public almost every week and in an unusually transparent manner that he would like a little more speed in the squad. For example, a winger should be targeted – that was also tweeted Sky-Reporter Dirk Große Schlarmann last.
A winger who makes the offensive more variable and dangerous – also a declared goal of Gross’ – could be extremely helpful for Royal Blue. For years, many fans have been pointing out that these roles and thus also the exploitation of them are completely understaffed in the S04. With Rabbi Matondo, who has never really been able to assert himself since his move two years ago, the only real winger was awarded by the summer. Benito Raman tends to play in attack or in midfield on the side, Amine Harit also primarily outside in midfield or as a playmaker in the center behind the mostly only striker.
The own offensive is the big problem at Schalke, even if the defensive is not really in better shape. With just 14 goals scored after 18 match days, it can be said that with more goals you could not only have won more points, but also more security in your own game. The 48 goals conceded are also embarrassing, but mainly come from several games in which you had to accept four or even more goals. Against teams that score one or two goals, you could very well have scored one more goal. But that was never possible – too few processes, too little penetration, too little speed.
A winger would be very good for the team. Of course, such a personality would not be a panacea that leaves all (offensive) problems behind. Nor is it an easy undertaking to find such a player by Monday who not only fits into the team, but also has the necessary quality and above all a desire for Schalke. The additional millions make this highly probable search easier, at least a little, for sports director Jochen Schneider.