The 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon moves from the box office to awards season. The Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the Golden Globes and a ceremony that will take place after the strike of actors from hollywood and his absence on the red carpets. The Moon Killers, Oppenheimer, Barbie and Poor Things were the films that received the most nominations and would thus confirm their presence at the Oscars. But also Anatomy of a Fall, winner of Cannes and the recent European Film Awards. She is nominated for best drama film, screenplay, best non-English film and best actress.

The Golden Globes —which divide their categories into drama and comedy— They drag a series of controversies around the lack of diversity. Now, with the announcement of changes (this would be its first edition with new owners) in the best direction category they include two women: the 2017 Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig for Barbie and Celine Song for Past Lives.

In Gerwig's case, she managed to make the satire about the famous doll tie with Cabaret as the second film with the most nominations in history. While the Korean-Canadian filmmaker directed one of the acclaimed films of 2023. They share the category with Christopher Nolan, Bradley Cooper, Yorgos Lanthimos and Martin Scorsese.

For critics, it has been a snub not to nominate the musicals The Color Purple, The Little Mermaid and Wonka as best film. “There was a lot of singing and dancing. “The Little Mermaid was completely lost, even by its golden-voiced star Halle Bailey,” Variety questions.

Meryl Streep, the most nominated

In 2021, the series The Crown managed to enter the history of the Golden Globes with four awards. In this edition it will compete mainly with 'Succession', 'The Last of Us' and 'The Morning Show', but the record is already for the legend Meryl Streep, since the actress obtained her 33rd nomination for the series 'Only Murders in the Building'. The awards ceremony, with a host and presenters yet to be determined, will be held on January 7.