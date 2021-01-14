HONG KONG – A thousand police officers arrived before dawn, dispersing towards the homes and offices of opposition lawyers, activists and legislators.

Within hours, on January 6, Hong Kong Police detained 53 people, raided 76 sites, and froze $ 200,000 in assets related to an informal primary election conducted by a pro-democracy group – all under the under the new Beijing national security law.

In one fell swoop, the authorities captured not only some of the most aggressive critics of the Hong Kong government, but also little-known figures who had campaigned on much less political issues, in one of the stronger samples of force in the continued repression of the Communist Party of China in the city.

Andrew Wan, a pro-democracy politician, was arrested along with over 50 others on January 6.

The message was clear: Beijing is in control.

The Chinese central government, which once exercised its power over Hong Kong with some discretion, is increasingly determined to openly impose its will on the city.

In the months since the law came into force, Beijing and the Beijing-backed leadership in Hong Kong have taken action to crush even the slightest hint of opposition in China, where the streets were once overflowing with huge anti-government demonstrations.

And it has shattered any simulation of democracy in Hong Kong’s political system.

The security law, enacted in June, has been the most visible tool of repression. The Hong Kong authorities have been empowered to interpret the law as they see fit, taking advantage of the vague parameters that penalize any something the government considers acts of terrorism, secession, subversion or collusion with foreign powers.

The informal elections in July last year, for example, had little political relevance, as the Hong Kong government ultimately postponed the elections.

Still, they sparked a coordinated show of official force on January 6 that more than doubled the number of people caught under that law, by detaining them while their most vehement critics, the US and Britain, were distracted by their own. political and health crises.

In a matter of months, Beijing has disrupted the rules that have governed Hong Kong, a former British colony, since it returned to Chinese control in 1997.

In reversing Hong Kong’s courts in November, Beijing issued its own ruling ordering the removal of four opposition lawmakers, bypassing the local Hong Kong Constitution.

The action practically wiped out the pro-democracy bloc in the city’s Legislature. Following the expulsion, the remaining 15 opposition lawmakers resigned in protest, leaving a group of lawmakers totally friendly with Beijing.

Beijing is introducing itself to almost all sectors of society.

Pro-Beijing politicians have asked reforms to the independent judiciary of the city, raising fears that it could become the same as the Party-controlled courts in mainland China.

Officials have also vowed to redesign school curricula to ensure that students are imparted “patriotism” and a sense of Chinese national identity.

For many supporters of democracy, the question is not whether Beijing will prevail again, if not when.

