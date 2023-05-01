It used to be very simple: if you had a driver’s license and your car had a license plate, you could enter the Nürburgring during the public days. The only condition was that it could go faster than 60 km / h and that it did not fall apart from misery or have crazy protruding parts. But unfortunately for lovers of crazy compilations, the rules have changed this year.

In the updated regulations Touristenfahrten states that a car must be able to reach a minimum speed of 130 km/h to enter the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Not everyone is happy with this, as a hotel owner near the Green Hell complains Facebook that he is no longer allowed on the road with his old Fiat 500.

Also no more vans on the Nürburgring

Now most vans, pick-ups and campers can drive faster than 130 km / h, but they are also officially no longer allowed on the road during Touritenfahrten. The new regulations state that everything that does not have the ‘dynamic characteristics’ of a passenger car is also prohibited. They give pick-ups, vans and campers as an example.

When we look at safety, we understand the rules quite well. There is no slowing down on the track and when you look at the speed difference, the above vehicles are like stationary obstacles. Opponents of the new rules say that the Nürburgring encourages hard racing instead of sensible driving on the Nordschleife.

Incidentally, there are more things prohibited during Touristenfahrten that seem to be tolerated. For example, you are not officially allowed to film during your tour of the Nürburgring and vehicles with a removable steering wheel (or snap-off steering wheel) are also not allowed. You see these things enough when you spend a day at the Nürburgring. You may be lucky in a quiet moment.

Compilation of crazy things (and vans) on the Nürburgring