The company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Financial Market, on Tuesday, that its revenues in the third quarter of this year amounted to 13 billion dirhams ($ 3.54 billion), an increase of 6 percent on an annual basis at fixed exchange rates.

The company said that the total number of subscribers reached 162 million people, an increase of 4 percent from last year.

In the first 9 months of this year, the company’s net profit amounted to 7.35 billion dirhams ($ 2 billion), an increase of 2 percent year on year.

The company’s revenues in 9 months amounted to 39.3 billion dirhams (10.7 billion dollars), rising by 4 percent year on year at constant currency exchange rates.

And “E&” company achieved a net profit in the second quarter of this year of 2.4 billion dirhams (653.4 million dollars).