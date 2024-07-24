The General Pensions and Social Insurance Authority announced the disbursement of retirement pensions for the month of July 2024 on Friday, the 26th of the month, with a total value of 794,520,346.03 dirhams, an increase of 83,196,561 dirhams over July 2023, in which the value of retirement pensions amounted to 711,323,785.25 dirhams.

The number of beneficiaries of the disbursement is 48,199 beneficiaries, an increase of 1,364% beneficiaries over the same month of last year 2023, in which the number reached 46,835 beneficiaries.

The expenses incurred include civilians subject to Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 on Pensions and Social Insurance and its amendments, as well as beneficiaries whose files are managed by the Authority on behalf of the Ministry of Finance in accordance with the pension laws to which they are subject.