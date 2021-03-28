When the Berlin police want to check a car driver, he suddenly accelerates – an officer can only save himself by jumping to the side. After a chase, the police catch the man who does not have a driver’s license.

E.in Man without a license almost hit a police officer in Berlin-Gesundbrunnen while trying to escape. The car should be checked by a patrol in Badstrasse on Saturday, as the officials announced on Sunday. The reason was therefore suspected fraud.

The officers stopped the car there with flashing lights and a siren. A police car turned sideways. However, when the security forces approached the car, the driver accelerated. A police officer was only able to save himself by jumping to the side, it was said. The car crashed into the patrol driver’s door and drove away. The officers took up the chase and parked the car on Grüntaler Strasse.

The 26-year-old driver was arrested on site. A 19-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter were still in the car. The officers found that the man did not have a driver’s license and was believed to be drunk. The policeman who jumped aside suffered a slight shock.