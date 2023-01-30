The visa allows those passing by and those wishing to enter the Kingdom to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque, in addition to moving around and attending tourism events. According to the Saudi Press Agency.

The Ministry stated that the launch of the service will be from today, by submitting a request for a transit visa for a visit “by air” through the electronic platforms of Saudi Airlines and flynas, to be automatically passed to the unified national platform for visas in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to process and issue the digital visa immediately. and send it to the beneficiary via e-mail.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the digital transit visa service will contribute to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by strengthening the Kingdom’s position, and benefiting from its distinguished strategic location as a hub linking continents, a station that attracts transients, and a global tourist destination.

And she stated that the transit visa for the visit will be issued free of charge and immediately with the travel ticket, and its validity extends to three months, and residence in the Kingdom for a period of 4 days.