For a frenzied crowd at the Glastonbury festival, Elton John gave his – most likely – last concert in his homeland. The 76-year-old British singer stringed together hit after hit from his impressive music catalog, leaving fans (and critics) with a euphoric feeling.

When Elton John, dressed in a gold suit, walks on stage, people hold their breath. He looks a bit stiff, will he successfully complete the performance at one of the largest and most famous festivals in the world? But when the Brit takes a seat at his piano, the first note of Pinball Wizard (the number of the musical Tommy by The Who, ed.) all worries disappeared.

“It’s a special and special night for me,” Elton told the audience. The performance at Glastonbury is generally believed to be his last show in England – he would retire after this tour, which ends in Stockholm on July 8. But he sows confusion on Sunday night. “This may be my last appearance in England. So I have to do my best. You have been here for so long.”

During the performance, Elton strings together his hits, with a guest appearance here and there. The first guest to bring Elton on stage is Jacob Lusk from the British band Gabriels. He performs with a gospel choir Are you ready for love? to hear. Elton says he is grateful to Fatboy Slim for reviving the song. The American Stephen Sanchez (20) was the second guest. They play together Untill I found you, the number with which Sanchez broke through. With Rina Sawayama he sings the duet he sang with Kiki Dee in the 1970s: Don’t go breaking my heart. Brandon Flowers, the singer of The Killers, also comes on stage, with whom John plays his classic Tiny dancer sings.

There has been a lot of speculation about the four guests recently. Dua Lipa and Britney Spears were thought of, singers with whom Elton has recently collaborated. But lovers of those singers were unlucky: like Elton Cold heart bet, the hit he had with Dua Lipa, he asks the audience to sing the singer's vocal part. Those present do this with great dedication, just as they sing along almost every song word for word.

Musical hat trick

After a show of about two hours, the singer closes with what can be called a musical hat-trick: after a swinging I’m still standinghe honors in an emotional Don’t let the sun go down on me his late friend George Michael, who would have turned 60 on Sunday, and ends with rocketman. Glastonbury is then on fire – literally, too, as the sky above the festival is colored by fireworks.

Fans on the field, and the audience following the concert at home via BBC, react frantically. They call it a ‘legendary performance’, ‘iconic’ and ‘phenomenal’ (read more below). “What a way to say goodbye,” one person writes. Images from the BBC show that Paul McCartney, last year’s headliner at Glastonbury, also enjoys the concert of his musical colleague.



The fans are not alone: ​​the leading music magazine Rollingstone runs out of superlatives. Elton John delivered a spectacular career-spanning set that reminded thousands why he is one of the true greats of British music. And: It was the perfect ending to one of the greatest headline sets of all time at Glastonbury. If this really was the end of Elton John's UK performances, then he's going on a great high. His voice – seemingly untouched by the ravages of time – and unparalleled talent, still shine as brightly as ever'.

The British music magazine NME is also impressed. ‘The audience present is of all ages, with the youngest singing even louder than the oldest, for one simple reason: Elton’s music is timeless and travels through time. He brings hit after hit, without a break’, writes the reviewer, who concludes that there is no better setlist possible.

‘Rock history in the making’

The British newspaper The Guardian hands down five stars. ‘He plays the audience like a real showman – he even flexes his muscles Saturday night’s alright for fighting – and looks justifiably pleased as the tens of thousands of people go berserk. His seasoned band somehow manages to be deep and funky yet sound utterly weightless, making these great songs soar between the flags of the Pyramid stage.” The newspaper concludes that it is rock history in the making. “But it doesn’t feel like the end either: Elton John, traversing the ages, feels like eternity.”



