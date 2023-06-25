From Holland to South Africa at the wheel of one Skoda Enyaq iV in 100% electric mode. As? Recharging the car using solar panels. An exciting undertaking that Renske Cox and Maarten van Pel, a couple of adventure travel enthusiasts, are experiencing. “We wanted to try a sustainable way of traveling, while also inspiring others to do so when it comes to travel. Sustainability is often seen as something dutiful, not fun and difficult to put into practice. We want to try to change this approach, making it fun and accessible for more people. We chose the Enyaq iV because it is a perfect family car, accessible, but it is also efficient and large enough to carry all the equipment needed for our adventure”Renske says.

We leave

The car was specially fitted out for this expedition by a non-profit NGO (there was no profit whatsoever) and the expedition itself was supported by some thirty partner companies. The idea was born thinking of going around the world sustainably, excluding the use of aircraft to reduce the carbon footprint. After a first experience on board an electric car, the choice was immediate. “We started studying the details with a positive push that came from friends and relatives. Since we wanted to be self-sufficient, the idea of recharge the car with solar energy. We calculated that, to drive in Africa for a year, we would need a peak energy of 10 kW for recharging. Subsequent evaluations concerned the space needed inside and outside the car, with the tent on the roof”Maarten adds.

Towards shipping

The hardest part was finding the partners to support the shipment. Few companies believed in this feat, so Renske and Maarten decided to personally buy a Škoda Enyaq iV 80. At this point, the Dutch dealership Van den Brug and Campwerk became the first sponsor of the expedition, supplying the tent for the roof. Gradually other partners came forward: Venema E-mobility made 60 m2 of solar panels available and Tilbox the roof box, which acts as a container for the 60 m2 of solar panels. “After our lead partner Geelen Counterflow joined the expedition, We started rebuilding the car: almost everything in the back had to be removed. We then installed bespoke Cobra Suspension shock absorbers, needed to lift the car and handle the added weight. Mito Solar has equipped the roof with solar panels to power the refrigerator and charge an additional battery that powers the induction cooker”Renske recalls.

The charging system

After installing the 50 liter water tank with a simple but functional shower, the car was almost ready. Tires suitable for the purpose were still missing and the choice fell on all terrain tyres, even if they resulted in an overall reduction of the autonomy of 15%. However, what makes this Škoda Enyaq iV truly unique is the charging system: “We charge the car via its CCS socket because our solar panels produce direct current electricity. Usually in off-grid systems there are various conversion steps which, however, involve energy dispersion. Our converter, on the other hand, converts the DC energy of the solar panels into the DC voltage that the car needs depending on the state of charge and then charges the battery via the CCS protocol without using an additional battery. And this means that, in addition to having less energy losses, which normally result in the heating of the components, we need much less equipment“Renske adds.

How does charging change?

Of course the refill it depends on multiple factorssuch as the presence of clouds, the inclination of the panels themselves or the outside temperature. “In our case using a wall socket is not always a good solution, because they are not designed to supply high power for more than twelve hours. Twice we fused one even though we were only charging at 2kW; after these experiences we have always preferred to connect the cables of the wall socket directly to those of our charging unit, like this the connection is more direct. The cables are usually quite thick, therefore reliable, because in Africa there are air conditioners everywhere, but power outages are frequent and it is not always easy to explain our need for energy which even exceeds 24 hours of connection”Renske resumes.

Drive or reload

Renske and Maarten normally alternate between a day of charging and a day of driving. In the morning they roll out the solar panels in a field and connect them to the charging unit. When the sun is strong enough, they start charging at 1.5kW, gradually building up to 4kW at mid-morning and 8.5kW at noon. With clear skies, this power remains constant until around 5pm, when it starts to drop below 1 kW. That’s the time to finish charging and put everything back in the car, which takes about 15 minutes. The driving days, on the other hand, are all stages of approaching the destination of South Africa: “Enyaq iV works great, we have some underbody damage and some dents, but without any influence on driving. It’s not an off-road vehicle but it also managed on really bad roads: in general the roads are dirt or paved, but it’s full of holes. When the road gets really bad, you have to drive very slowly and you are amazed at the behavior of all-terrain tyres”Maarten specifies.

Advantages and disadvantages

“We got stuck twice going off the road. On one occasion we were prepared for the risk, but we wanted to take it both to understand the limits of the car and to learn how to get by. The interesting thing is that in general, compared to those who use combustion cars traveling the same route, we had far fewer problems and we didn’t have to change the oil every other month; it is true that used cars are often used and ours is new, but it is equally true that an electric car shares only 10% of the mechanics with a traditional one and it’s like a computer“Maarten points out. This means not having to carry spare parts with you and being able to check failures through the software, which can also be consulted remotely. The other side of the coin is that electric cars are not yet very well known in Africa: the worst case scenario is that a mechanic may have to fly in to fix something.

The heat and the borders

Currently Renske and Maarten have passed Nigeria and are heading south, waiting to pass through all the coastal countries of West Africa, with the goal of arriving in South Africa in July. “We don’t know when we’ll be back home, but we think overall the trip will take about a year and a half. Reached South Africa we will go back along the east coast. So far we haven’t had any particular problems, one of the challenges is coping with the heat we’re not used to: around 37°C with very high humidity. But the most challenging thing of all is getting visas for all the countries we pass through. Each country is organized differently and each procedure takes a lot of time. Nigeria, for example, is not open to tourists, we had to prepare for weeks and at the border we still waited 16 hours”explains Renske, who then concludes by saying that what she likes most is showing local people the possibility of traveling long distances using mainly solar energy. “The other day we were stopped by a policeman in Nigeria. When we told him it was an electric car, he gasped. We can really show the potential for the future and people here love it.”Renske concludes.

