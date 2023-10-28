The cemeteries, those open-air museums full of art, but also of memory and legends, overflow these days of life that they lack when they close their doors and not a soul moves. It is then that silence recovers the peace that is due to the dead. Let’s not wake them up. Taking advantage of the opportunity that these eves give us to their festivities on November 1, we propose a tour of twelve Spanish funeral places that, for all the saints! They deserve a visit.

Teresa Cemetery, in the Lérida Pyrenees (Bausén)



It is the smallest cemetery in Spain, perhaps in the world. Its only inhabitant is called Teresa and behind that lonely and beautiful tomb there is a story of unconditional love and solidarity of an entire people.

Teresa died in 1916 before turning 34. She had two children from her love with her cousin Sisco. The couple could not get married in the church. Because of their relationship, they demanded a canonical dispensation that they could not pay. When she died “in sin” the priest refused to let her be buried in the cemetery. That same night, the neighbors conspired to give Teresa the dignity of her final resting place and built a cemetery for her alone in the middle of the forest.

Montjuic Cemetery (Barcelona)



Created in 1883, in addition to its impressive funerary heritage, it offers visitors the best viewpoint in Barcelona to see the sunset and the only large collection of funeral carriages in Europe.

Hearse Museum Hearse Museum Hearse Museum Hearse Museum

The Museum of Funeral Carriages houses thirteen ghostly horse-drawn carriages that took illustrious people such as Benito Pérez Galdós, Santiago Rusiñol or Tierno Galván to their final homes. The most emblematic is The Stove, with aristocratic craftsmanship, although they all show off rich ornamentation and details such as the winged hourglass (metaphor for ‘tempus fugit’), poppies (symbol of eternal sleep), mourners and owls.

Burguete Cemetery (Navarra)



It is one of the most evocative. It is accessed through a door that represents the letter alpha, the beginning of everything. And its perimeter is shaped like an omega (last letter of the alphabet). Alpha and omega, beginning and end.

There are no niches, no pantheons or mausoleums to avoid differences between wealthy and modest deceased. Just a wall and a garden on which the traditional discoidal steles are raised, like those used in the Basque Country and Navarra from before the Middle Ages until the 19th century. By recovering these ancient monoliths of Celtic origin, it has also been possible to make no class distinction in the face of death. The one from Burguete was the first winner of the cemetery contest organized by ‘Adiós’ magazine since 2014.

Whale Cemetery (Castro Urdiales)



It is one of the most classic examples of funerary architecture with monuments of different styles, from neo-Gothic to art deco… Its location, in an enclave overlooking the sea, is spectacular.

Whale Cemetery Whale Cemetery Whale Cemetery Whale Cemetery

In its landscape there are vertical elements such as pinnacles, spiers, towers, crosses and a great profusion of pantheons of all styles where candelabras, statues, reliefs, stained glass windows, frescoes, mosaics, obelisks, torches enter the scene… All of this gives it a point theatrical to that image of a nineteenth-century cemetery that Bécquer would have fallen in love with. It still has the gravedigger’s house and there was once an autopsy room.

Fictitious Sad Hill Cemetery (Burgos)



In a natural area near Santo Domingo de Silos is this film cemetery, where the duel in the final scene of ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’, the legendary Western directed by Sergio Leone, was filmed.

Five thousand graves distributed in concentric circles occupy the Sad Hill cemetery, built in 1966 for Leone’s film and recovered a few years ago by a cultural association that has boosted tourist visits. The crosses on the empty mounds bear the names of Leone, Morricone, Clint Eastwood, Carlo Simi or the band Metallica, such fans of the film that they open their concerts with images of Sad Hill.

The Wamba ossuary (Valladolid)



An amazing puzzle of skulls, femurs and tibias that number two thousand human remains. It is shocking to see that display of death with its cadaverous smiles and its perfectly stacked eye sockets.

The largest ossuary in Spain is located in a town in Valladolid, in Wamba (the only one that begins with ‘w’ and is actually pronounced Bamba). There, a chapel inside the medieval church of Santa María de la O (in reference to the pregnant Virgin), houses this repertoire of bones that greets the visitor with an equally disturbing epitaph when looking directly at those skulls: ‘As You see yourself, I saw myself, as you see me you will see yourself. It all ends in this, here. Think about it and you will not sin.

Almudena Cemetery (Madrid)



Considered the largest in Western Europe (it occupies the equivalent of 150 football fields), five million dead have been laid to rest there since its creation in 1884, although it was later remodeled and officially inaugurated in 1925.

Almudena Cemetery Almudena Cemetery Almudena Cemetery Almudena Cemetery

Among the tombs rest the remains of prominent figures such as Nobel Prize winners Santiago Ramón y Cajal and Vicente Aleixandre, other writers such as Pérez Galdós or Umbral and artists such as Fernando Rey, Lina Morgan or Lola Flores and her son Antonio, whose pantheon is one of the most visited. La Almudena is part of the Eastern necropolis, which houses a Jewish cemetery and another civil cemetery, where Pío Baroja and Almudena Grandes rest the founder of the PSOE and the UGT, Pablo Iglesias, or La Pasionaria.

The pantheon of illustrious men (Madrid)



Officially called the Pantheon of Spain, the so-called Pantheon of illustrious men, a stone’s throw from Atocha station, is a great unknown in Madrid in which 13 figures from the political and military history of our country rest.

Antonio Cánovas del Castillo, José Canalejas, Juan Prim, Eduardo Dato (four presidents of the Council of Ministers, all four murdered) are some of the political figures, along with Mateo Sagasta, with their own funerary monuments in the Pantheon of Spain, which houses beautiful sculptural groups signed by Mariano Benlliure, Pedro Estany and Agustín Querol. The current Government has committed to also recognizing the legacy of women.

Fisterra Cemetery (A Coruña)



Work of the National Architecture Prize winner, César Portela, it is a cemetery dead in life. His design, applauded in Europe as one of the great funerary works of recent decades, has not convinced the neighbors.

More than 25 years after their construction, the cubes designed by Portela do not house a single soul. The residents of the Costa de Morte do not want to be buried up there, in a cemetery without walls on a cliff overlooking the Atlantic, buffeted by a wild wind and next to the end of the world. Of modernist design, it consists of fourteen granite cubes with twelve holes for niches each. And there they remain, all empty and abandoned, until death gives them some life.

Montánchez Cemetery (Cáceres)



The Sierra de Montánchez, known as the Balcón de Extremadura, is home to this cemetery from 1810. Erected at the foot of a castle, its peculiar construction responds to a system of terraces to overcome the steep slope on which it is located.

Montánchez Cemetery Montánchez Cemetery Montánchez Cemetery Montánchez Cemetery

Journalists like Luis Carandell and writers like Fernando Sánchez Dragó praised the beauty of this cemetery built on a hill and its impressive views. Contemplating the wide horizon from its heights reinforces the visitor’s feeling of peace and insight into the interior. The Montánchez cemetery was chosen as the most beautiful cemetery in Spain in the second edition of the ‘Adiós’ magazine contest. Since then (2015), it has become the other major tourist attraction in the town along with its castle.

German cemetery of Yuste (Cáceres)



Very close to the Yuste monastery where Charles V died, stands the only German military cemetery in our country, with the remains of 180 soldiers who died during World War I and II in Spain.

Yuste German Cemetery Yuste German Cemetery Yuste German Cemetery Yuste German Cemetery

On one side of the road that leads to the last living resting place of the German Emperor and King of Spain, Charles V, is this peculiar German cemetery with its martial formation of grayish crosses, all the same. German aviators and sailors are buried beneath them, most of them belonging to the Luftwaffe and the Kriegsmarine (the Nazi Air Force and Navy), who arrived on the Spanish coasts and lands due to shipwrecks or the downing of their planes.

Malaga English Cemetery



Founded in 1831, it is the oldest Protestant cemetery in Spain. Until then, the bodies of non-Catholics were taken to the beaches of Malaga at night, burying them in the sand, at the mercy of the waves.

William Mark, appointed British consul in Malaga in 1824, managed to get the local authorities to give him land on the outskirts to bury members of the Protestant community. The first burial dates back to 1831. The maintenance of the cemetery and its gardens declined until it reached a total state of abandonment at the end of the 20th century. Today it is managed by a foundation that has achieved its declaration as an Asset of Cultural Interest and its registration in the association of significant cemeteries in Europe, thanks to its artistic, historical, literary and botanical value.