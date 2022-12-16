And according to the “Healthline” website, during the winter period, many people spend less time in the streets and do not get enough natural light, adding that this matter “can affect mood and sleep.”

Experts advise what they describe as a “simple step” that helps with restful sleep, which is exposure to natural sunlight for at least 30 minutes a day.

They say that this step “has a great effect on the biological clock, which helps in restful sleep.”

In this regard, Horacio de la Iglesia, a professor of biology at the University of Washington, said: “Exposure to daylight is critical to maintaining a healthy daily routine and the accompanying restful sleep.”

He added, “Natural light helps the body to facilitate falling asleep at a reasonable time and waking up early in the morning.”