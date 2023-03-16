Botafogo had no difficulties in applying a resounding 7-1 defeat of Brasiliense, on the night of this Wednesday (15) at the Kleber Andrade stadium, in Cariacica, to reach the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. Alvinegro’s highlight was striker Tiquinho Soares, who put the ball in the bottom of the goal on three occasions.

SEVEN IS FIRE! 7 ⃣ Fogão advances in the Copa do Brasil with a rout over Brasiliense. Tiquinho Soares (3), Danilo Barbosa, Eduardo, Victor Cuesta and Adryelson scored for Glorioso. UP UPAAAA! ⚽️ #VamosBOTAFOGO pic.twitter.com/k0317UEcmI — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) March 16, 2023

The team from Rio started the match fast, betting on aerial moves to attack the opponent. Just after five minutes, Luís Castro’s team opened the scoring with a header by Danilo Barbosa, after lateral Marçal lifted the ball in the area with a free kick.

The second arrived five minutes later. Marçal took a side kick in the area, Adryelson deflected and Eduardo dominated with his chest before finishing. However, from then on Botafogo started to offer space to Brasiliense, who started to create opportunities. And, after trying so hard, he scored his goal of honor. At 41, Yuri Mamute hit from outside the area, the ball deflected in Cuesta and deceived goalkeeper Lucas Perri before dying in the back of the net.

However, Alvinegro again showed efficiency in the high attack just before the break. At 47 minutes, Adryelson took advantage of a corner kick by Marçal to leave his header.

Game break! ⌚️⚽️ Botafogo is beating Brasiliense by 3 to 1. Danilo Barbosa, Eduardo and Adryelson scored for Fogão. #VamosBOTAFOGO Vitor Silva / BFR pic.twitter.com/JQtwFN8Uqp — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) March 15, 2023

If in the initial stage Botafogo showed superiority over Brasiliense, in the second half it was left to score in four opportunities. The first was just after six, with a new header, this time by Cuesta after Piazon lifted the ball in the area.

From then on, the star of Tiquinho Soares began to shine, who showed that he had his sights up to date to score in the 31st minute, scoring from inside the small area, in the 39th minute, with a placed kick, and in the 41st minute, with a header.

Now, Botafogo and the other teams that advanced this Wednesday are waiting for the end of the second phase of the national competition to meet their next opponents, in a draw to be held later. The third phase of the competition also includes the participation of teams that managed to qualify directly for this stage: Flamengo, Palmeiras, Corinthians, Fluminense, Atlético-MG, Athletico-PR, Fortaleza, Internacional, Cruzeiro, Paysandu, Sport and São Paulo.

Other results:

Nova Iguaçu 5 x 2 Nova Mutum

Ituano 1 x 1 Ceará (Itu’s team won 4-2 on penalties)

Águia de Marabá 0 x 0 Goiás (the team from Pará won on penalties by 7-6)

Atlético-GO 1 x 1 Volta Redonda (the team from Rio de Janeiro won on penalties by 5-4)

CRB 5 x 0 Worker-MS