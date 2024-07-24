Formula One continues its season and now the drivers are preparing to face the Belgian Grand Prix next Sunday. The championship’s social networks recalled an event that marked the 1998 edition on the same track.

According to the criteria of

This competition will be the last stage before the holidays for the riders who will rest for a month. This time, the organization revealed a video of the massive crash that occurred 26 years ago on the same circuit that marked an unusual event in its history.

The multiple crash in Spa

Michael Schumacher and Mika Hakkinen They competed as favourites, representing the Ferrari and McLaren teams respectively. At that time, accidents involving vehicles were very common due to the engineering they had and the risk that speed represents in the performance of the cars.

Hakkinen suffered that day because of the rain that fell on Belgian territory. At the starting signal, the cars began their speed competition and, moments later, upon reaching ‘Eau Rouge’, a difficult curve, The Finn racing for McLaren was the cause of a multiple crash in which several drivers collided.

The images are shocking, showing how chaos took over the track at the Belgian GP, ​​leaving 11 cars with irreparable damage that forced them to retire prematurely.. Among those affected was also Schumacher, the legendary Ferrari driver. That season, despite causing the collision, Hakkinen was the winner of the world championship.

Mika Hakkinen Photo:AFP Share

Now, McLaren is again hopeful of a good performance after the recent 1-2 of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri who ended up winning in Hungary. First in the overall standings is Red Bull’s rider, Max Verstappen, who will seek to ratify the position next Sunday in Belgium.