Biden opened his tweets, coinciding with the start of voting in the congressional elections, which are decisive for both sides, by calling on Americans to go to the ballot boxes and vote, saying, “It’s Election Day, America (…) Make your voice heard today.”

Polls opened on Tuesday morning to tens of millions of Americans who will choose all 435 members of the House of Representatives, a third of the Senate, and governors of 36 states out of 50.

“Inheritance of impotence”

In another tweet, Biden said he “inherited” the huge budget deficit, indirectly referring to his predecessor, Donald Trump.

“I inherited a huge deficit, caused in part by an unpaid $2 trillion tax cut, that benefited the wealthy,” Biden said.

“This year alone, we’ve cut the deficit by $1.4 trillion, and we’ll cut another $250 billion over the next decade,” he added.

“Chance”

In another tweet, the US president said, “We have a chance to rebuild our country in a better way for everyone, and the Republican Party is trying to set us back.”

Addressing young Americans, Biden said, “America’s youth today are the most engaged, generous, and least prejudiced generation in American history (…) It’s one of the many reasons I’m more optimistic than ever about the prospects for the United States.”

Expectations

Nonpartisan observers expect Republicans to secure nearly 25 seats in the 435-seat House of Representatives, more than enough to win a majority. Analysts said Republicans could also get the only seat they needed to win control of the Senate.

Republicans blame the Biden administration for higher prices and increased crime, two of voters’ top concerns. But dozens of candidates also echoed unfounded accusations by Trump that fraud was the reason for his defeat in the 2020 election. Some of them may end up as governors or election officials in crucial states and play a central role in the 2024 presidential race.