The First National already have a new member: Athletic Güemes of Santiago del Estero, who beat Villa Miter from Bahía Blanca in the final of the Federal Tournament A after drawing 1 to 1 in the 90 minutes. It was 4 to 2 for the santiagueños in the shoot-out from twelve steps, which thus achieved promotion to the second most important category of Argentine football after a match that had scandalous arbitration.

The winner is the team of Pablo Toviggino, Executive Secretary of the Presidency of the AFA and President of the Federal Council and, after all, right hand of Claudio Chiqui Tapia.

The game had a dramatic definition, since Atlético won it 1 to 0 with a goal from David romero, but in discount time, when he was already savoring the ascent, the people of Bahia reached equality when Nicolas Ihitz he found the third consecutive rebound headlong after a corner kick and managed to force penalties.

At the bottom of the image, Lucas Novelli, the referee of the match between Güemes from Santiago del Estero and Villa Miter from Bahía Blanca. Photo Press Villa Miter

There, the Santiago team did not fail and 4 to 2 were imposed.

However, during the 90 minutes there were very controversial rulings of the arbitration list headed by Lucas Novelli that, in all cases, they hurt Villa Miter.

Barely ten minutes into the game went when Güemes was very badly stopped in the background and Gabriel Jara He escaped with a dominated ball directly into the rival goal. Jonathan Lastra He did not hesitate: he grabbed him by the shirt knowing that he would have to be expelled.

The referee hit the card, but unusually he took a free kick when it was clearly seen that the defender was grabbing the attacker and knocked him down inside the area.

[¡SE QUEDA CON 10 GÜEMES!] With just 10 minutes into the game, Jonathan Lastra stopped Gabriel Jara as he went to score. The referee charged outside the area … Was it not a penalty? A great match is built in the grand finale of #FederalAenDEPORTV. pic.twitter.com/F70fykff5l – DEPORTV (@canaldeportv) January 18, 2021

Just 14 minutes later came the second questionable action, one that directly it did not admit possible second readings.

In a ball that did not have too much danger and went against the left side of the Bahian defense, the defender Héctor González covered the ball and, demanded, he threw himself to pass it to his archer.

David romero, who came to pressure him, crossed by the mere inertia of the play in the way of the marker and fell to the floor. Incredibly, The referee charged a foul and gave González a yellow card, who was already admonished, so he automatically saw the red one.

[SE QUEDA CON 10 VILLA MITRE] Héctor González saw the second yellow after linesman Carlos Miura found a foul on David Romero. Now they are both with ten players. The controversy is present in the #FederalAenDEPORTV. pic.twitter.com/qdEM7kHQnJ – DEPORTV (@canaldeportv) January 18, 2021

Twelve minutes of the second stage went, meanwhile, when Claudio vega jumped in the middle of the court and he elbowed. For Novelli, this action deserved only the yellow card, a punishment he also received Victor Manchafico, captain of Villa Miter, for protesting that play.

[COMO UNA FINAL] The game is chopped up in Alta Córdoba. Strong elbow from Vega sanctioned with yellow by the referee Lucas Novelli Sanz, who also admonished the captain of Villa Miter, Manchafico, for the protest. #FederalAenDEPORTV pic.twitter.com/BNq4GGzucM – DEPORTV (@canaldeportv) January 18, 2021

At 22 minutes, Güemes reached the goal with a great play between Nicolás Juárez, who recovered the ball in the middle of the court and shot to the counterattack, and Romero, who received the wheel, opened the court and went to seek the return.

The same forward had the second goal with a low left foot from outside the area, but goalkeeper Tavoliere saved with a great stretch to his left.

And 46 minutes into the second half, after a corner that had three rebounds, all captured by the Bahian attack, and after a shot to the post, Ihitz achieved the agonizing draw of popcorn.

In the penalty shootout, however, Atlético was more effective, his goalkeeper saved one, Villa Miter missed another and thus the promotion was consummated.

GÜEMES RISES TO THE FIRST NATIONAL. Brazilian De Souza ruled Villa Miter 4-2 on penalties after 1-1 in regulation time and put Santiago del Estero’s team in the second division of national football.#FederalAenDEPORTV pic.twitter.com/rdCHhtpmU5 – DEPORTV (@canaldeportv) January 18, 2021

The santiagueño team, now, is third in the province in the two main categories of local soccer. The other two are Central Córdoba (First), whose president is the director of the Provincial Highway Council and ally of the governor Gerardo Zamora, José Alfano; and Miter (in the National) headed by William Raed, 3rd vice president of AFA and owner of the Secco beverage company.

It is not the first time in the current championship that Güemes has been involved in doubtful arbitrations that are favorable to you.

Just last december they charged him a non-existent penalty In his duel against Sarmiento de Resistencia and a week before that match, the coach of Sportivo Las Parejas denounced on social networks that when he faced the people of Santiago, “very sad things happened on the field of play, embarrassing, unfair things, full of suspicions “.

That day there were three goals offside in the game that Güemes won 4 to 2, in addition to four expelled in the rival of the Toviggino club (two players and two members of the coaching staff).