Luciana Fuster He arrived in Peru last Monday, December 18. After winning the Miss Grand International 2023 beauty pageant held in Vietnam, our compatriot stayed in Asia for a few months fulfilling her obligations as queen. To celebrate these Christmas holidays with her family, the model returned to our country and her partner Patricio Parodi He did not hesitate to prepare a romantic surprise for her. In this note, she looks at how the popular 'Lu' reacted.

What did Patricio Parodi say to Luciana Fuster after seeing her at the Jorge Chávez airport?

The model Luciana Fusterhad a massive reception at theJorge Chavez airportas far as a reporter from the program 'This is war' went, who managed to Patricio Parodi He will communicate with his girlfriend minutes after stepping on Peruvian soil. The reality boy broke down when he said a few words to the beauty queen: “Welcome, my love, to your home. We miss you very much. We are looking forward to seeing you.”.

“I love you very much. We are waiting for you here tomorrow (in 'EEG'),” added thereality boywho was given permission by the production to go to the airport to see his partner.

What was the romantic surprise that Patricio Parodi prepared for Luciana Fuster?

Luciana Fuster shared a photograph of the romantic surprise that her boyfriend organized for her Patricio Parodi upon arrival in Peru. He decorated the model's room with gold balloons, photographs of trips they both took, flowers, rose petals and a teddy bear. Given this, the miss Grand International was impressed and excited.

Luciana Fuster shared snapshots of Patricio Parodi's surprise. Photo: Instagram/Luciana Fuster

It should be noted that the model also had an emotional reception from her family, mother and sister, who greeted her with a beautiful decoration and a typical Peruvian dish: grilled chicken.