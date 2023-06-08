The 50 members of the Constitutional Council, in charge of drafting a new constitution proposal for Chile, which will replace the current one, inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), took office this Wednesday (7) in a solemn ceremony of the which the country’s president, Gabriel Boric, participated.

“This Council is installed today because we have come a long way to make agreements prevail and, moreover, it demonstrates our strength as a country because we are able to place the common good above individual interests”, said the Chilean president at the ceremony.

This is Chile’s second attempt in three years to write a new constitution. In September last year, 62% of citizens rejected in a referendum the constitutional proposal drawn up by an assembly with a left-wing majority.

“Citizens expect a collaborative process, where the different parties are capable of giving in when necessary and finding common ground in search of the best for Chile”, declared Boric, who concluded his speech by guaranteeing that “it will do good for the country to close this cycle” .

The composition of the new body is completely different from the previous one, with conservatives occupying 22 of the 50 seats, which gives them veto power over constitutional norms.

The ruling coalition, with a majority on the left, won just 16 seats in May’s elections, while Chile’s traditional right-wing Vamos won 11 seats.

The last seat went to a Mapuche activist elected in the quota reserved for indigenous peoples, while the center-left parties that governed during the transition to democracy were left out.

“Let’s fight for the agreement, let’s fight for the peace of the nation. Otherwise, history will not forgive those who let themselves be carried away by the passions and revanchisms of the past”, said Miguel Litín, the first councilor to take office and who will chair the body during this first session until a board of directors is elected.

The counselors will have five months to prepare a new proposal, which will be voted on December 17th, and will work on a preliminary project drawn up by a group of specialists appointed by Congress, which includes a dozen basic principles to avoid a refoundational proposal, such as the Social and democratic rule of law.

Boric himself declared on Sunday to Chilevisión that he would “approve” the text as it stands. The two constituent processes, the 2022 and the current one, emerged after the so-called social outbreak of 2019, the biggest protests since the end of the dictatorship, which left around 30 dead and thousands injured.