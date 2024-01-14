The 'revenge dress' marked an era. The term was coined in 1994: it is the name given to the black cocktail dress, with a generous neckline and very tight design by Christina Stambolian that Diana of Wales wore at an event held at the Serpentine Gallery in London on June 29, this year. The same day, her husband, Prince Charles, confessed in a televised interview that he had been unfaithful with Camilla Parker Bowles. Lady Di, far from hiding, showed her face with an outfit sexy which was baptized as revenge dress and which has since been covered by different celebrities after their breakups, from Aitana to Olivia Wilde to Shakira. Now, actress Natalie Portman has worn her own 'revenge dress': she wore it this week for her interview on the TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he went to talk about his new film, Secrets of a scandal, directed by Todd Haynes, in which Portman co-stars alongside Julianne Moore.

Portman is focused on promoting this project—which will hit Spanish screens in February and can then be seen on Netflix—and has been seen these days at the various celebrations of the awards season in Los Angeles, at the Globes Gold to the AFI Awards. At those two galas she chose two long, romantic and floral dresses from her leading brand, Christian Dior (she has been the image of her Miss Dior perfume since 2010). But to go to the television program she opted for a more sensual image – which on the networks was compared to the outfits of Nina Sayers, her character in the film Black Swan by Darren Aronofsky, for which she won the Oscar in 2010—, with a tight mini dress with a lingerie touch on her neckline.

Natalie Portman paired her dress with tall black stiletto sandals. ZZHollywood To You/Star Max (GC Images)

Since last August there has been talk that, after 11 years of marriage and three of courtship, Portman (42 years old) and her husband, the French choreographer and dancer Benjamin Millepied, (46 years old), have decided to separate after coming to light an alleged infidelity of Millepied with a young French woman. Page Six echoed this week that in his last interview with The Wall Street Journal It was specified that the actress “lives in Paris with her two children,” but her partner was not mentioned at any time, and added that she attended the Golden Globes alone without wearing her wedding ring, “fueling divorce rumors.” depending on the medium.

Although part of the design of an elegant cocktail dress, the 'little black dress' (little black dress) chosen by the actress for the Jimmy Kimmel program has attracted attention for the lingerie touch that it incorporated in its neckline. The idea of ​​revealing underwear is a trend that has been gaining strength on the red carpet since last year. Because although in recent times the 'naked dresses' (naked dress), With their suggestive transparencies, they have become one of the great bets of celebrities at award ceremonies and events and in 2023 panties also became part of festive outfits, the trend of showing just a little of the bra is another of the stylistic options that celebrities play with in their appearances.

Scarlett Johansson, at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Marc Piasecki (FilmMagic)

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival was the perfect showcase for some prescribers to advance this trend: Sydney Sweeney arrived at the festival with a slip-dress from Miu Miu that showed the upper part of a satin bra in light blue, and Scarlett Johansson, who presented Asteroid City, by Wes Anderson, at the festival, also played with trompe l'oeil on her neckline. She did it with a strapless pink Prada dress, under which a white bra embroidered with rhinestones was visible.

Sydney Sweeney, in May 2023 at the Cannes Film Festival. Arnold Jerocki (GC Images)

They are not the only ones who have advanced this trend: in Cannes Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a steamy Fendi haute couture dress that also imitated a strapless bra with a bra underneath, and Olivia Wilde went one step further at one of the after parties. Oscar 2023, with a dress open at the top that showed off her black leather bra, by Uruguayan designer Gabriela Hearst. Now that the film awards ceremonies are taking place, it will be possible to see if this trend is taking hold.