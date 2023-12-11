The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, who took office this Sunday (10), issued his first decree with the announcement of the formation of his new cabinet of ministers, which will only have nine ministries, half of what existed in the previous Peronist administration. Alberto Fernández (2019-2023), who held 18 portfolios.

Milei thus fulfilled one of his main campaign promises, which was to reduce the number of ministries to begin reducing public spending.

Among the appointed ministers are Luis Caputo, who assumes the Economy portfolio, and Guillermo Ferraro, who is responsible for Infrastructure. Another important name is Diana Mondino, who will be Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In addition to them are Mariano Cúneo Libarona, who takes over the Ministry of Justice; Sandra Pettovello; which will be with the Ministry of Human Capital; Patricia Bullrich, at the Ministry of Security; Luis Petri, at the Ministry of Defense; Guilllermo Francos, at the Ministry of the Interior; and Mario Russo, at the Ministry of Health.

Milei also appointed his sister, Karina, as general secretary of the Presidency, a position that required the revocation of a decree prohibiting nepotism. Karina is called “The Boss” by the president and is his inseparable companion.

The government's new chief of staff is Nicolás Posse, a man very close to Milei, who he met when they both worked at the private company Corporación América.

The new ministers of the libertarian government were sworn in this Sunday, in a ceremony without access to the press or official broadcast, held in the White Room of the Casa Rosada. Milei released a photo on social media with him in the center, seated and surrounded by his reduced office.

The new president sought to build bridges with other political forces during the transition and construction of his cabinet, mainly with members of the Together for Change coalition, led by former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) to find allies in the Argentine Congress, where his coalition , Freedom Advances, has few deputies and senators. (With EFE Agency)