Hamidti said in a recorded message, on Monday night, that the truce includes the two days of the Arafa stand and the first days of Eid al-Adha (Tuesday and Wednesday).
In Hamidti’s message, he said:
- We declare a unilateral armistice for the two days of standing at Arafah and the first day of Eid al-Adha, except for cases of self-defense.
- We hope that these days will be an opportunity for tolerance and reconciliation between all components of our honorable people.
- We follow with interest all violations committed against innocent civilians by all sides, especially by our forces.
- These violations violate the Rapid Support Law and the directives of its supreme leadership, and we will deal with them firmly and seriously.
- We formed a special committee led by Major General Issam Fadil, head of the field court, and conducted field trials for a number of individuals who committed violations against citizens in Omdurman.
- We have started cooperation with the citizens of a number of areas that we control to ensure security and provide services, and we will work to generalize and develop this model in the remaining areas.
- We call on workers in vital sectors such as electricity, water, and communications to resume their work to ensure the stability of these services, with our full readiness to facilitate their mission and provide the necessary protection and assistance to alleviate the suffering of our honorable people.
- We call on our people in Darfur to pay attention to the plans that try to ignite civil war and repeat the human tragedies that occurred during the past years, and we affirm our continuous contact with the armed struggle movements, the civil administration and civil society in the region in order to ensure security and avoid a descent into civil war.
- We respect the right to peaceful demonstration and expression, but the current calls are a malicious plot to drag civilians into the war cycle, and we call not to respond to these calls and to avoid demonstrations in areas where military operations are currently taking place, for the sake of the safety and security of innocent citizens.
- The remnants’ attempt to seek help from civilians is ridiculous. Those who care about civilians and their role do not bomb them with air and artillery, as is happening now and has happened before in many parts of the country.
- This war was imposed on us, and it is not against the armed forces, but rather against those who hijacked its decision from among the elements of the defunct regime within the military institution.
