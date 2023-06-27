Hamidti said in a recorded message, on Monday night, that the truce includes the two days of the Arafa stand and the first days of Eid al-Adha (Tuesday and Wednesday).

In Hamidti’s message, he said:

We declare a unilateral armistice for the two days of standing at Arafah and the first day of Eid al-Adha, except for cases of self-defense.

We hope that these days will be an opportunity for tolerance and reconciliation between all components of our honorable people.

We follow with interest all violations committed against innocent civilians by all sides, especially by our forces.

These violations violate the Rapid Support Law and the directives of its supreme leadership, and we will deal with them firmly and seriously.

We formed a special committee led by Major General Issam Fadil, head of the field court, and conducted field trials for a number of individuals who committed violations against citizens in Omdurman.