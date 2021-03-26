chili prepares for a weekend of megaquarantine, with 97% of the population confined and permits to go shopping suspended, while the pandemic spirals out of control and new daily infections break records, surpassing the 7,600 barrier and awakening all the alarms.

The supermarkets of the capital woke up this Friday full of citizens seeking to stock up for the new home confinement in anticipation that for the next two days they will not be able to go shopping.

The 95% hospital occupancy, The availability of only 160 intensive care beds in the whole country and the increase in the circulation of the Brazilian and British variants, led authorities on Thursday to tighten restrictions in the Metropolitan Region, to which Santiago belongs and where they live the most. than 7 million people.

“It is important that citizens maintain self-care measures and respect the quarantine that starts tomorrow in various communes of the country and that will cover the entire Metropolitan Region,” said Health Minister Enrique Paris.

Is the second time that Santiago enters total confinement, After the more than three months that passed between May and August of last year, with the exception this weekend that supermarkets and fairs will be closed to the public and only home delivery will be allowed, a measure highly criticized by the sector .

A vaccination center in Santiago de Chile, this Thursday. Photo: XINHUA

At the national level, about 16.3 million Chileans will be in quarantine from this Saturday (83.6% of the population), to which are added almost 2.6 million (13.4%) who live in sectors that have a greater degree of opening from Monday to Friday but they are confined on weekends, so this Saturday and Sunday 97% of the total population of the country will be confined.

The fear of doctors

“We are afraid of being overwhelmed, of not having the capacity to provide care and hospitalize those who require it,” acknowledged the president of the Medical College, Izkia Siches.

If that happens, he added, “the risk of dying from covid-19 increases, or also from any other serious disease, such as a traffic accident, or a stroke.”

In the last 24 hours, 7,626 new cases were registered, the highest record of the entire pandemic, and 63 deaths, bringing the total balance in a year to 962,321 infected and 22,587 deaths.

The center of Santiago, almost deserted this Thursday, after the Chilean government announced new restrictions due to the advance of the coronavirus. Photo: XINHUA

Of the global sum of infections recorded to date, 41,151 correspond to cases that are active today, another figure never before reached.

The positivity rate – the number of COVID-19 infections detected per 100 PCR tests performed – also remained at 9.6%, far from the 5% that the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends maintaining for two weeks followed to consider the pandemic controlled.

More vaccinated, but more cases

The second wave began in December with the arrival of the austral summer and worsened at the end of February, the quintessential month of the holidays.

But the truth is that Chile never managed to control the first outbreak, which experienced its most critical moment between last June and July, when the hospital network was at its limit and the positivity rate was around 40%.

The worsening of the second wave occurs at the same time that Chile remains as the third country with the highest proportion of vaccinated in the world, behind Israel and the United Arab Emirates. More than 6.2 million people have already received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is equivalent to 40% of the population.

Controls at the accesses to Santiago de Chile, where there are restrictions on circulation to stop the advance of the pandemic. Photo: AP

The fast pace of vaccination, however, could have played against Chile and brought the population to a halt. Overconfidence, to which is added the fatigue after a year with restrictions, according to experts.

Postpone the elections?

More and more voices are calling for a postponement of the municipal and regional elections scheduled for the weekend of April 10 and 11, in which the constituents in charge of drafting a new Constitution will also be elected.

The Parliament summoned this Friday for next week the Minister of Health and Siches herself to evaluate the postponement, which is also requested by part of the opposition.

“Faced with the critical situation of the pandemic, the call I make is for unity behind the most important objective: saving lives, stopping infections and financially supporting families. The reasonable thing is to postpone the elections in April,” said the candidate President of the Socialist Party, Paula Narváez.

By María M. Mur, EFE agency

CB