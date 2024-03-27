According to IBGE, there were 11,022 records in the period; Even so, they represent only 1% of civil marriages

The number of same-sex marriages grew 19.8% in 2022 and reached a record for the series, which began in 2013. In total, there were 11,022 civil unions of this type. The data was released this Wednesday (27th March 2024) in the Civil Registry Statistics 2022 survey, from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Here's the complete of the study (PDF – 2 MB).

Of the same-sex marriages, more than half were between female spouses. There were 6,632 registrations, or 60.2% of unions between people of the same sex. Among men, there were 4,390 unions in 2022.

In 2013, the CNJ (National Council of Justice) published the Resolution No. 175, which prohibits registry offices from refusing to celebrate same-sex marriages. Since then, the number of civil unions has gone from 3,700 to 11,022 registrations, an almost 3-fold increase.

The survey counted 970,000 civil marriages in total, regardless of the sex of the spouses – an increase of 4% in 2021. Still, the number is far below the average of the 5 years prior to the covid-19 pandemic, decreed in 2020. In 2015, for example, the registrations totaled 1,137,348.

Heterosexual marriages represent 99% of marriages signed in 2022. Homosexual marriages represent 1%.

Regarding the age of spouses, the research states that there is an upward movement in the age group of those who get married in the country. In 2000, 6.3% of women who married were 40 years of age or older. In 2022, the index was 24.1%. Among men, 10.2% were over 40 in 2000. The number rose to 30.4% in 2022.