Percentage represents gain above inflation; president announced readjustment from R$ 1,302 to R$ 1,320 in May

The President’s Decision Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in raising the minimum wage from the current R$1,302 to R$1,320 as of May ensures a gain above inflation of 2.8%. It is the biggest real increase since 2012, when it was 7.59%, according to the Dieese (Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies).

The Chief Executive wants to institute a policy of valuing the national floor. The 1st step was taken on January 18, during a meeting with trade union centrals at the Planalto Palace.

On the occasion, Lula created a working group to debate the matter. The new value, however, differs from the R$ 1,343 proposed by the centrals.

In the 1st month of government, the minimum wage increased from R$ 1,212 to R$ 1,302, which represented an increase above inflation of 1.41%. It was in Lula’s 1st term, in 2006, that the floor had a significant real gain of 13.04%.

in the government of Michel Temer (MDB), the minimum wage has lost purchasing power. In 2019, already under the Presidency of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the real gain was 1.14%, but, in January 2020, the floor was below inflation by 0.36%.

Where do the resources come from?

On December 21, 2022, the enactment of Constitutional Amendment 126 released around BRL 170 billion for Lula to spend on campaign promises. The following day, Congress approved the 2023 Budget, setting aside BRL 6.8 billion for a real increase in the minimum wage.

The new value of R$ 1,320 was already included in the budget’s economic parameters. Lula, however, decided for the readjustment from May 1st, when Labor Day is celebrated.

A survey of IFI (Independent Fiscal Institution) of the Senate forwarded to the Power360 shows that the government will save R$ 2.2 billion from January to April. Data from the Ministry of Finance and the IFI show that each R$ 1 more in the minimum wage increases the Union’s costs by R$ 390 million.

On Thursday (16.Feb.2023), Lula justified the fact that he did not grant the increase in early 2023 due to the entry of new beneficiaries into Social Security. He made the statement in an interview with the news channel CNN Brazilwhere he confirmed the new readjustment.

Social Security Impact

Jeferson Bittencourt, economist at Asa Investmentsassesses that the value foreseen in the 2023 Budget for social security benefits, which influence the impact caused by raising the floor, is “very underrated”. According to him, there was “significant growth in the number of beneficiaries after sending the budget bill“in August 2022.

“It is estimated that the correction of this gap could imply an increase of up to R$ 15 billion in social security expenditure. Furthermore, the higher level of the minimum wage, associated with a new real growth rule, will have important structural implications for a possible new expenditure rule to be introduced in the new fiscal framework.”declared to Power360.

Recomposition of the minimum wage

The recomposition policy changed in the Bolsonaro government, which started to consider only the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), which measures the inflation of Brazilian families with an income of up to 5 minimum wages.

Before that, the rule considered the previous year’s inflation plus the GDP growth of 2 years ago. It was like this from 2005 to 2018.

At the end of 2004, in his 1st term, Lula instituted the National Minimum Wage Council, aiming at a valuation policy. Comprised of government, employers’ and workers’ representatives, the collegiate created a proposal to readjust the floor based on this model.

In 2011, the then president, Dilma Rousseff (PT), instituted a policy of valuing the national floor based on the Law 12,382which established readjustments from 2012 to 2015 with a similar rule.

A Law 13,152 of 2015 defined new readjustments for the minimum wage from 2016 to 2019 and continued the appreciation policy. The tendency is for the Lula government to resume the model that considers the inflation of the previous year and the growth of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for an appreciation of the minimum wage.

The information in this post was previously published by Drive, with exclusivity. The newsletter is produced for subscribers by the team of journalists at Power360. Learn more about drive here and learn how to receive in advance all the main information of power and politics.