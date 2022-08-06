Sources said that the operation targeting the leader of the “Jihad Movement”, Khaled Mansour, also resulted in the injury of more than 40 people.

On Friday, a video clip documented the moment the Israeli army targeted the apartment of the leader of the “Islamic Jihad” movement, Tayseer al-Jabari, in the Gaza Strip.

The video shows the targeting of the apartment of Al-Jabari, the commander of the northern region of the “Al-Quds Brigades”, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad, with Israeli raids.

On Friday, the Israeli army confirmed that it had carried out strikes on the Gaza Strip, amid fears of attacks from the Palestinian sector, after the arrest of a leader of the “Jihad” movement earlier this week in the West Bank.

And earlier, Saturday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that the number of victims of the Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip, which continues for the second day in a row, reached 13 dead and 114 wounded.

The ministry stated that the Israeli raids “targeted densely populated residential areas and neighborhoods,” noting that the number of dead reached 13, including a 5-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman, while the number of injuries caused by the Israeli raids reached 114.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health warned of the deterioration of the health situation in the Strip, saying: “The medical staff in the hospitals is working according to the available and limited capabilities, due to the Israeli siege that has been going on for 15 years.”

She added, “The pharmacological situation in the Ministry of Health is going through its worst situation in years, as the shortage of essential medicines has reached 40 percent, 32 percent of medical consumables, and 60 percent of laboratory and blood bank supplies.”

The statement of the Palestinian Ministry of Health coincides with the announcement of the suspension of the power plant in the Gaza Strip, and in this regard, the ministry announced “the start of the countdown to stopping health services within 72 hours,” stressing that “the coming hours are critical and difficult.”

She said: “The power outage poses a serious threat to the work of vital departments in hospitals, especially emergency departments, intensive care, operations, dialysis departments, laboratories, nurseries, laundries, oxygen systems and medical gases.”

The Palestinian Health also confirmed that “the power outage will lead to the suspension of desalination plants, sewage pumps, and the supply of water to homes, which may cause a severe health and humanitarian disaster.”