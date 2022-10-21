





By Bernardo Caram and Ricardo Brito and Flavia Marreiro

BRASILIA/SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has announced series of measures to boost benefits to the population in the final stretch of the election, but while the complete package in an election year already costs 273 billion reais and a study points out that the president reaps fruits at the polls, there is no punishment in sight for some of the actions, in which experts and opponents see the open use of the machine in search of reelection.

In the first 20 days of October alone, the government announced the anticipation of payments for newly created and turbocharged social programs, in addition to indirect measures, such as the authorization for Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries who receive 600 reais per month to apply for payroll-deductible loans.

Between budget measures already put in place and commitments made by the president in recent months, the account reaches 273 billion reais in cost with impact both in 2022 and 2023, calculated Reuters, in a move that raises alarm in the economic team, since part of the expenses are not foreseen in next year’s Budget and will have to be accommodated.

One of the biggest isolated costs in the electoral package is the expansion of the Auxílio Brasil program this year. The main income transfer program for the poorest had its value increased from 400 to 600 reais at a cost of 26 billion reais in 2022 alone, authorized by an amendment to the Constitution passed in Congress, which declared a state of emergency in the country.

The maneuver allowed an unprecedented boost to a social program in the middle of the campaign. But if this step is authorized, measures such as advance payments would be punishable, says Eloísa Machado, a law professor at the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) in São Paulo.

The professor stated that there are plenty of indications that the candidate for reelection is deviating from the purpose of social and economic public policies in order to obtain a personal electoral advantage.

The practice, Machado stresses, characterizes abuse of political power and is prohibited by law, allowing parties, candidates, coalitions and the Electoral Public Ministry to ask the Electoral Justice for action.

None of these actors, however, have turned against Bolsonaro’s actions. At the summit of the Electoral MP, as a source told Reuters, there is no indication that an investigation in this regard should be requested.

The head of the Electoral MP is the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, who was twice nominated for the position by Bolsonaro and is criticized by opponents and experts for being considered aligned with the president.

Machado, one of Aras’ critics, sees the Electoral Public Ministry’s omission. “The Electoral Attorney General’s Office is practically absent from controlling the abuse of political power, the media and economic power. It follows the same logic already seen in the STF, where the PGR practically abdicated from controlling acts of the Executive Power”, said Machado.

The campaign of ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), in turn, does not plan strong moves either. For now, according to a source from the Lula HQ, the legal area should not propose an action to question a possible use of the public machine by Bolsonaro.

The assessment is that it is also necessary to analyze the political cost of the measure. An eventual challenge to government programs, such as the boosted Auxílio Brasil, for example, could turn against the campaign, with opponents being able to accuse them of trying to take benefits from the most needy, said the source.

MORE VOTES IN CITIES WITH BRAZIL AID

The flood of money in benefits and in the economy was one of Bolsonaro’s main bets in the electoral race, although it was not enough for the president to surpass Lula among the poorest.

However, the situation has changed. If from August to October the president saw a little increase in his voting intention among beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil –there are 21 million families–, the pointer moved in favor of the candidate for reelection in the second round, according to Datafolha.

In the institute’s survey last Wednesday, Lula appears with 56% of voting intentions among those who receive the program, against 62% five days earlier. Bolsonaro appears with 40%, against 33% in the previous poll.

Although fluctuations in subgroups have to be considered with caution, since the margin of error is 4 percentage points, and the difference in surveys between the two rounds, the numbers show an upward trend for Bolsonaro among those receiving the benefit. changed when comparing the numbers of September and those of now.

In the Datafolha poll carried out between September 27 and 29, 26% said they would choose Bolsonaro at the polls among those who receive Auxílio Brasil, against 58% for Lula. Since then, Bolsonaro has authorized the entry of another 500,000 families into the program, in addition to extending the deadline for changes to the Cadastro Único, the gateway to social programs in general.

There are also other indications of the positive impact of Auxílio Brasil on Bolsonaro’s performance, who reached a technical tie with Lula at the limit of the margin of error in the last Datafolha (49% of voting intentions for Lula and 45% for Bolsonaro). In the first round, Lula was ahead with 48.43% of the valid votes against 43.20% for Bolsonaro.

A study by Fernando Meireles, a political scientist and researcher at the Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning (Cebrap), points to a positive correlation between per capita spending on Auxílio Brasil and the vote for the current president.

According to the analysis, if all municipalities in Brazil are considered, an average of 1% more per capita spending via Auxílio Brasil predicts an increase of 1.8 percentage points more in the vote for Bolsonaro in 2022 compared to the one obtained by him. in the first round of 2018.

In the North Region, the correlation is even stronger: in cities where there was 1% more per capita spending on Auxílio Brasil, there was an improvement of 3.4 percentage points in Bolsonaro’s vote compared to 2018. In the Northeast, the improvement is of 2.2 points and, in the South, the researcher did not find this relationship.

For Meireles, the best performance should not be attributed to the vote of the direct beneficiary of the program, but to the global positive impact of the inflow of more money via Auxílio Brasil in the municipalities, in a context of crisis.

“Most likely it is a more collective effect”, says Meireles.







