Space at Boulevard Shopping was opened this Saturday (15.Jul) and will be assembled until next Tuesday (18.Jul)

the chinese retailer Shein opened another temporary physical store in Brazil this Saturday (15.jul.2023). This time, the chosen location was Boulevard Shopping, in Belo Horizonte (MG). The environment, which was inaugurated with queues, will be set up on site until next Tuesday (18.Jul).

In 2022, the brand brought temporary physical stores to Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. In March of this year, Salvador was also contemplated.

The visitation must be previously scheduled through the brand’s website. Those who attend have a 15% discount on all pieces available both in the physical store and on the website (as long as it is purchased on site).

Aiming at greater dissemination, those who post photos or videos on social networks using the hashtag #sheinbh will win gifts. In addition, some digital influencers were invited by the brand to promote the event. Watch:

Shein in Brazil

The Brazilian fashion retail giants (C&A, Renner, Guararapes, Grupo Soma and Marisa) are facing a crisis, with the sum of debts greater than the cash in the box.

One of the factors for this is competition with foreign online stores that sell products at cheaper prices, pay different taxes and have virtually no physical establishments in the country. Shein is an example.

For this reason, the minister Fernando Haddad (Tax) even proposed the taxation of international purchases. However, the government was criticized on the internet and took a step back. There was a distrust of the Executive about Asian companies splitting shipments into several packages that arrive in Brazil, as if they were forwarded by individuals.

On the afternoon of the last Friday (July 14, 2023), Shein stated that it intends to nationalize production. In addition, he said he would adhere to the Federal Revenue’s Consignment Remittance program, which will be used to collect state taxes on imports.

With the program, online purchases of up to US$ 50 made in companies abroad will not be taxed as long as they are intended for individuals and the company responsible for the sale meets certain requirements – among them, being part of the Federal Revenue program .