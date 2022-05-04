Digital commerce has grown exponentially and has strongly moved an entire chain formed mainly by large and small retailers, the logistics sector and means of payment. With online purchases increasingly in the hands of Brazilians – literally from the marketplaces that travel through smartphones –, e-commerce is projected to make 44,000 deliveries per hour in Brazil this year.

In total, there will be 385 million products that will reach people’s homes in 2022, according to data from Neotrust, an intelligence solutions company for the digital market, one of the main sources of information in the sector.

In 2021, e-commerce handled BRL 161 billion in the country – a record number –, with 353 million deliveries. For this year, the expectation is for an increase of 9% in online commerce, according to the consultancy. Digital sales were responsible for 58% of retailers’ revenue, according to a survey carried out by Mundi Map and E-commerce Brasil. A reflection of the pandemic, yes, but a trend that is here to stay and has only evolved with the various omnichannel possibilities for consumers.

Just with Mother’s Day on Sunday (8), e-commerce should earn R$ 7 billion, according to Neotrust estimates. Thus, online shopping should grow 4% compared to last year’s commemorative date and reach 15.7 million orders this year, up 11%.

“Every year, purchases of small appliances and beauty and perfumery items stand out on Mother’s Day, one of the most important dates on the national retail calendar,” said Paulina Dias, head of Intelligence at Neotrust. “People are increasingly taking advantage of the facilities of online shopping, especially the possibility of searching prices in different stores instantly and, in addition, having the convenience of receiving products at their residence quickly”, she said.

In 2021, more than 70% of orders in these three categories were made with free shipping and the most used payment method was credit card. More than 66% of Mother’s Day digital purchases of these products are made by women, the majority between the ages of 26 and 50.

