The two teams will meet on Sunday night in Berlin, in an anticipated European Championship final.

According to the newspaper, Southgate will push Luke Shaw into the left-back position instead of Kieran Trippier, to confront the runs and skills of Yamal, the 17-year-old who is a candidate to win the title of best player in the tournament.

Trippier was expected to be the man tasked with marking Yamal, with the Newcastle United defender starting all six of England’s matches at the tournament so far.

But as The Daily Telegraph reports, Trippier will start on the bench against Spain, while Manchester United’s Shaw will be tasked with marking Yamal.

It is worth noting that Shaw has not started any match since last February, so the newspaper considered pushing him into the starting lineup in a major final a big risk, especially against a player like Yamal.