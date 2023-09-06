Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/06/2023 – 13:38

At a time when some of the main competitors are focusing on expanding the physical service structure for investor customers, Banco do Brasil is reinforcing its commitment to digital. The bank does not overlook the importance of human presence, but believes that it has an advantage on this front, and that with digital, it gains the necessary scale to reach a greater number of customers.

BB has specialized services for private customers, who are the highest income customers, and another category dedicated to high-end retail, in addition to services for the rest of the base, which it is seeking to reinforce through digital. There are seven managements that look at the investor client, in different income brackets. These models are permeated by the mix between the digital and the physical.

“We do not have the objective of digital replacing the human, what we have to gain is in advising on investments in digital. A few years ago, we were very transactional,” said Ciro Calaça, an executive in the bank’s Customer Strategy area. “We have already consolidated face-to-face and human resources in all segments.”

The investing public has been one of the targets of the large banks, which, in order to reach them, have invested in hiring specialists and opening branches and offices focused on this type of service.

Examples abound: Santander hired 1,300 advisors for the so-called AAA, and wants to reach 2,000 by the beginning of 2024. It is an investment similar to what Itaú and Bradesco have also been doing. There are a number of objectives for banks, but one of the main ones is to attract and retain high-income customers, who, on average, save more money than they borrow. At BB, around 1,400 professionals work in the Estilo Investidor offices, which serve more than 1 million customers.

In other words, for banks, attracting investor clients is a way of attracting deposits. Investments in instruments such as real estate or agricultural credit letters can be reversed in the granting of credit. For BB, bills are fundamental both in agricultural credit, in which the bank is a leader, and in real estate.

Reformulation

At other banks, investment in structure is a way to reach more affluent customers, who tend to prefer human assistance. “The more mature the investor, the more the human will be differential”, said Eduardo Villela, executive of allocation and investment products at BB. With 3,172 branches at the end of June, BB considers that its human presence is well adjusted.

On the other hand, Villela stated that the renewal of the base comes primarily with customers who start with little, and who need to be served. Therefore, BB has reinforced its bet on digital to reach the investing public. The internal maxim is that every client can invest. “Digital is what gives scale to the solutions and advisory services.”

At the bank, this is a front that starts with the service itself via WhatsApp: the BB robot in the instant messaging application is already “trained” to talk about investments. “Human advice has a cost involved, and it is not possible to take it to all customers”, said the executive.

One of the most recent steps in the process was the relaunch of the BB investment application, with a new look, the consolidation of investments held by customers in other houses, through B3 systems, and a reformulation of the content area. The Investalk brand, which the bank already used, gained a portal, in partnership with BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system.

According to Villela, the contents already had more than 1 million contents accessed in the first two months. In addition to news content about the market, there is a focus on financial education and the work of specialists.