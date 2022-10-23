Chinese President Xi Jinping was re-elected as leader of the Communist Party at the 20th party congress today. This secures him his third presidential term, which starts next spring, and the first Chinese leader since Mao to break with the traditional two terms. Furthermore, almost only followers of Xi have been appointed to the party leadership.

The nomination of the president and the party leadership is a premeditated election, and had long been fought out behind the scenes. The Central Committee elected at the party congress, which in turn elects the politburo, the Standing Committee and the party leader, has already been appointed in advance by the same party leadership. It’s a real we-from-toilet-duck-advise-toilet-duck election.

In that sense, the congress is the ritualistic performance of a play for the outside world and the population. The highly directed theater piece had a strange act on Saturday. After the closed-door section was over, the pre-selected press was let into the Great Hall of the People. In front of the cameras, a somewhat reluctant former president Hu Jintao, Xi's predecessor, was then led away from the room by a steward. The 79-year-old had sat next to Xi and the image showed the two briefly exchanging a few words before Hu joined the group. Neither Xi nor nearly all other party leaders showed any emotion and looked stoically ahead. It sparked a storm of speculation online.

According to statements from state news agency Xinhua, which did not even broadcast the closing session on TV this time, “Hu was not feeling well and had to rest.” Hu has indeed been looking a bit fragile lately and had been spotted several times during the congress week with stewards supporting him. But many China experts saw this as a political reckoning with the party wing still loyal to Hu.

The announcement of the party leadership: the Standing (or Standing) Committee plus Politburo reinforces that reading. The 24-member Politburo, with 65 percent replaced, contains almost only Xi stalwarts. The four new members of the Standing Committee are also his confidants. The two sitters Zhao Leji and Wang Huning already showed their loyalty to him during the past presidential term.

Hu’s removal through the side door thus symbolizes the new political situation: With the outgoing members of the Standing Committee, who represented political wings of former presidents, dissident voices may have been removed from the top. Hu loyalists such as Prime Minister Li Keqiang are being retired or demoted from the Politburo, such as Deputy Prime Minister Hua Chunhua. It is clear that from now on Xi will use the informal pension rules as they suit him: party bosses who had a year left until the age of 68 have been expelled, while he was recruiting older party members. See also Triathlon association apologizes for years of abuse

Most surprising appointment is from Shanghai party secretary Li Qiang as number two and successor to Prime Minister Li Keqiang. And that despite a fairly disastrous lockdown in Shanghai. But Li still knows Xi from the past and is considered very loyal. That is apparently a more important quality than skill in Xi’s board. “Xi is now a modern emperor,” China expert Yang Zhang tweeted in Chicago.

Richard McGregor, affiliated with the Lowy Institute, a think tank in Australia, told Reuters news agency: “It’s a resounding victory for Xi, more decisive than predicted. All his rivals, potential and real, have been expelled from the Politburo Standing Committee and Xi loyalists have taken their place. The new Politburo is an emphatic statement of Xi’s dominance over the party.”

The six most powerful men in China (besides Xi) 1. Li Qiang (63): Shanghai Party Secretary and Xi's main right-hand man when he was the party chief in Zhejiang Province, becomes Prime Minister. Li Qiang (63), right. © REUTERS

2. Zhao Leji (65): Executor of Xi’s anti-corruption campaign in recent years. Zhao Leji. © ANP / EPA

3. Wang Huning (67), party ideologue, has faithfully served every president for three terms. Wang Huning. © REUTERS

4. Beijing party secretary Cai Qi, 66, worked under Xi in Zhejiang and Fujian provinces. Cai Qi. © ANP / EPA

5. Ding Xuexiang (60), Xi’s personal assistant when he was party secretary in Shanghai and now Xi’s chief secretary as head of the CCP office. Ding Xuexiang. © ANP / EPA

6. Li Xi (66), party secretary of Guangdong, will head the Central Commission for Discipline and Inspection, the new anti-corruption chief. Li Xi. © REUTERS

