Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/11/2023 – 7:38

In a unanimous decision, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank announced this Wednesday, the 1st, a new cut of 0.5 percentage points for the Selic, which went from 12.75% to 12.25%, at the moment in which the government discusses the revision of the zero deficit target for public accounts in 2024. It was the third consecutive cut.

In a statement released after the meeting, the collegiate repeated its defense of the “firm pursuit” of “already established fiscal targets” to reduce inflation expectations. “Taking into account the importance of implementing the fiscal targets already established for anchoring inflation expectations and, consequently, for the conduct of monetary policy, the committee reaffirms the importance of firmly pursuing these targets”, says the text.

How the Estadão reported, the value of the new fiscal target will depend on a clearer definition of how much the government will be able to obtain in increase in revenue with the measures already presented to Congress. To reach the current target, the economic team would have to seek R$168.5 billion in extra revenue.

The BC stated that the new cut in the basic interest rate was “compatible with the strategy of inflation convergence around the target over the relevant horizon, which includes the years 2024 and 2025”.

The Copom also indicated that, if current conditions are maintained, the Selic could be reduced “by the same magnitude” (by 0.5 points) in the next meetings. The collegiate meets again at the beginning of December. “If the expected scenario is confirmed, the committee members unanimously foresee a reduction of the same magnitude in the next meetings and assess that this is the appropriate pace to maintain the contractionary monetary policy necessary for the disinflationary process”, says the Copom statement.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.