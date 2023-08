How did you feel about the content of this article?

Chilean president asked Chile’s political forces to unite “to find common ground” | Photo: EFE/Elvis González

The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, promoted this Wednesday (16) the third major ministerial reform since he took office in March last year.

Keeping what has already become a tradition, the Chilean representative promoted the changes to try to solve a crisis in his government.

This time, the wear and tear is caused by the departure of Chile’s Minister of Social Development and Family, Giorgio Jackson, who resigned on Friday (11) due to the pressure of being investigated in the so-called Covenants Case.

Check out the changes announced by Boric this Wednesday:

Ministry of Education: Marco Antonio Ávila leaves and Nicolás Cataldo takes over

Marco Antonio Ávila leaves and Nicolás Cataldo takes over Ministry of Mining: Marcela Hernando leaves and takes over Aurora Williams

Marcela Hernando leaves and takes over Aurora Williams Ministry of National Heritage: Javiera Toro leaves and takes over Marcela Sandoval

Javiera Toro leaves and takes over Marcela Sandoval Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage: Jaime de Aguirre leaves and takes over Carolina Arredondo

Jaime de Aguirre leaves and takes over Carolina Arredondo Ministry of Social Development and Family: Giorgio Jackson leaves and takes over Javiera Toro

In a speech, Boric called for unity and joint work among the different political forces in Chile. “I am convinced that, with the different people who are in politics, but above all with the people of Chile, we share the common purpose of proposing solutions for the people, and today is a time to respectfully face these differences and find the points in common,” said the president.

In March, Boric changed five ministers, two days after he suffered his biggest legislative defeat, when the Chamber of Deputies rejected his proposal for fiscal reform.

The first ministerial reform took place in September, after Chileans rejected in a plebiscite a proposal for a new constitution drawn up by a constituent assembly elected before Boric, but whose text the president supported.