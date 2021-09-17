According to Reuters photos and witnesses, the building’s sign was covered with another sign in Dari and Arabic that read “Ministry of Guidance, Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.”

In videos filmed outside the building and seen by Reuters, female employees said they had been trying to go to work for several weeks but had been told to go home.

One of those women said that the building’s gates were eventually closed, on Thursday, amid human rights concerns that the country’s women’s rights gains would be lost.

Another woman, who presented herself as an employee in the ministry, said, “I am the only breadwinner for my family… In the absence of a ministry, what do Afghan women do?”

The Taliban imposed its hegemony on Afghanistan last month, amid the chaos that followed the withdrawal of US forces.

When she ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, she did not allow girls to attend school and prevented women from working and teaching.

During this period, the Ministry of “People’s Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice”, known as the Morality Police, enforced the movement’s interpretation of Sharia.

The list of ministerial positions announced by the Taliban movement on September 7 included the position of the Acting Minister for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, and did not include any reference to a female component among the ministers, but the movement did not confirm that it had dissolved the ministry.

A senior Taliban leader said earlier this week that women would not be allowed to work in ministries with men.