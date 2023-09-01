Bariatric surgery procedures are becoming increasingly sophisticated and less invasive. Among these, a new stomach reduction operation performed totally trans-orally, such as a gastroscopy, and capable of losing between 15 and 20% of body weight. It’s called “endosleeve” and is a vertical endoscopic gastroplasty that takes place without an incision and therefore without scars. This is one of the many innovations discussed at the 26th edition of the world congress of the International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (Ifso), which closes today in Naples and which is registering attendance records: over 3,000 participants from 158 different Countries all over the world.

“Carried out in a few selected centers, the endosleeve is a very recent endoscopic bariatric procedure, also called endoscopic gastroplasty or trans-oral gastric plication, which allows the gastric volume to be reduced using the mouth as access, just like in a gastroscopy – explains Luigi Angrisani , president of the Ifso congress and associate professor in General Surgery at the Federico II University of Naples –. This procedure therefore avoids the surgical incision of the abdominal cavity allowing for a reduction in excess weight, albeit more modest than the traditional sleeve gastrectomy, which can last about 2-3 years”.

Candidate patients for the endosleeve are those who have a body mass index (BMI) between 30 and 40, who do not want or who cannot, due to age and comorbidities, undergo surgical procedures, or patients with a BMI greater than 40, such as ” bridge” to traditional surgery.

“The endosleeve is performed under general anesthesia and in the operating room using a gastroscope, which is passed through the mouth, and an endoscopic stapler – adds Angrisani -. Once the device has been positioned in the stomach, the suture is carried out. The procedure, which is reversible and repeatable, requires a shortened postoperative stay and a rapid return to daily activities after only a few days”.

The endosleeve therefore represents a safe and effective minimally invasive therapeutic option that integrates and complements bariatric surgery. “But, in some cases, it can be considered an alternative for those patients who are not eligible for the traditional surgical approach – highlights Angrisani -. In addition to reducing the size and volume of the organ, thus allowing you to feel full earlier, the endosleeve has a regulating effect on appetite hormones”. As with other weight loss procedures, endoscopic vertical gastroplasty still requires a commitment to a healthier lifestyle. “To ensure the long-term success of the intervention it is therefore always necessary to make permanent healthy changes to the diet and to exercise regularly”, concludes Angrisani.