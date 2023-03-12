Founded in 2014, the company from Goiás was born with the idea of ​​expanding business abroad

The origin of the company name was made to facilitate export. This is how Rubens Tonon Filho, 32 years old, founding partner of BRMill Alimentos, describes the creation process of the company, founded with his father. “The ‘BR’ is from Brazil. The ‘Mill’, from mill: Moinho do Brasil, in the English translation”, reported Rubens in a telephone conversation to the Entrepreneurial Power.

The tendency to put the BR in the name to facilitate identification by foreigners is a common trend among large companies. The strategy was used by the owner of the Sadia and Perdigão brands, which was called BRF Brasil Foods until 2013 and changed its name to BRF feathers.

“In the company’s conception, already had this plan. So much so that we started operating in 2014. And at the end of 2016, we made our 1st export”, declared the executive.

BRMill is headquartered in Silvânia, a city with just over 20,000 inhabitants in the interior of Goiás, about 80 km from the state capital, Goiânia. The company sells grains, such as corn in grain, cornmeal, hominy and grits to the most diverse industrial segments. The company reached clientele in 30 countries. The United States is the biggest buyer. The list also includes South Korea, France and Portugal.

According to the businessman, the biggest advantage of selling products abroad is that they are quoted in dollars, a strong currency compared to the Brazilian real. And abroad, the national grain is seen as of high quality, which facilitates the sale. “Since we come from rural producers, we have always looked at this demand for our region in a very positive way”he declared.



reproduction/BR Mill Alimentos The company sells grains, such as corn in grain, cornmeal, hominy and grits to the most diverse industrial segments

For the entrepreneur, the biggest challenges in the business are related to bureaucratic issues. According to him, the 1st phase of the company’s installation was one of adaptation. So much so that the 1st product abroad was delivered after about 2 years. And knowing how to speak English is a differential, which helps in negotiations.

As a tip, the executive reported that the company’s participation in fairs abroad –many with the support of the government itself, through Apex-Brasil and the Ministry of Agriculture, for example– were fundamental in attracting buyers.

“We participate in several fairs outside Brazil. That’s how we were able to gain more customers and have more possibilities.”

BR MIL X-RAY