In the race to conquer space, young Mexican students stand out for their creativity in conflict resolution and innovation, among other aspects, as demonstrated during the participation of the Miztli-Sat team from the Aerospace Association of the Faculty of Engineering (AAFI) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) in the CanSat 2022 competition, organized by the American Astronautical Society.

The group was one of the four national representatives selected in that contest, where they were among the 40 finalists (out of more than 100 competitors), from universities around the world. This year the contest was once again face-to-face, based at Virginia Tech University, in the United States. The mission they had to complete was to simulate the landing sequence of a planetary probe, for which they designed a minisatellite (a container rocket and a probe, called CanSat in English).

The culmination of months of work in the development of the artifact was the launch of the CanSat, when the countdown was heard; “five, four, three, two, one, Mexico!”, and Miztli’s satellite reached an altitude of between 670 and 725 meters.

Before landing, the satellite had to do several things: deploy itself, have its camera fixed, show a flag, not lose communication, have enough battery, and so on. Each step achieved added points to the team.

“It was a very intense experience, with ups and downs, sleepless nights, but in general we all took the opportunity to develop what we had tried the previous months. We are satisfied to be among the top 40”, he said in an interview with the day the leader of the group, Brandon Meza Martínez, an eighth-semester mechatronics student at the Faculty of Engineering (FI).

The other members of the team are Sofía Quevedo Argueta (eighth semester of international relations at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences), who was in charge of liaising with sponsors and marketing; Isaac Valencia Medina (seventh in telecommunications at the FI), responsible for the satellite’s communication systems; Andrés Daniel Flores Ferro, responsible for software (mechatronics, at FI); Joseline Ávila Martínez, in charge of mechanical design (studying industrial robotics at the National Polytechnic Institute); Marco Antonio García Rodríguez (tenth semester of mechatronics, at the FI); Efrén Delgado Miranda (telecommunications, at the FI), and Daniel Jahir Sánchez Salas (telecommunications, at the FI), as well as the engineer Neftalí Elorza López, academic tutor.

“What we enjoyed the most was the cultural exchange, seeing how teams from other countries, with more or less the same resources, achieved the same goal, although in a different way. That feedback to share with my career colleagues is very important. I study telemetry and this contest taught me a lot in my field, I was surprised to see how what we proposed can be done in other ways”, added Andrés Daniel Flores.

On this occasion, the team’s trip was supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and they hope that the group will continue collaborating for the 2023 competition, with the incorporation of the new generations.

Miztli-Sat was the only IF representative in this year’s competition and has competed in previous editions, so now they proudly say they have experience. “We have participated in the CanSat Competition since 2018; Our best results were in 2021, when we achieved third place at the national level and 15th place in the world,” said Marco Antonio García.

Andrés Daniel added that he had a thorn in his side in this contest, which he hopes to get rid of at the next appointment: “There are many things that I already know how to do differently. I do not rule out dedicating myself to the development of satellite infrastructure”; while Isaac said that since he started his telecommunications career, his objective was to develop in the satellite area. “I am completely sure that I will continue in this. My path is towards the Mexican Space Agency or towards research in space development”.