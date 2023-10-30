It was not possible to verify the authenticity of the video, which was titled “A number of Zionist prisoners in Gaza send a message to (Benjamin) Netanyahu and his government.”

A woman can be seen in the video demanding that Netanyahu work on a prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas.



What did the three detainees say during the video?

Mr. Netanyahu

We have been in Hamas captivity for 23 days. Yesterday there was a press meeting with the families of the kidnapped, and we knew that the shooting was supposed to stop.

You agreed that you would release us. We hold you responsible for the political, security and military failure. Because of the failure it caused on the seventh of October, because no soldier was in the place and no one came to us, and no one defended us, and we are innocent and simple citizens who pay taxes to Israel and now we are in captivity in difficult circumstances.

You’re killing us all. Isn’t it okay with what you’ve done? You’re making the army kill us. Enough Israeli citizens were killed.

Release us now. Release their prisoners. It is enough for us. It is enough for us. We must return to our families now. now. now.

See also The Israeli army kills more children in Gaza in two weeks than in the last 23 years, according to Gaza authorities Israeli government The British newspaper The Guardian reported that the Israeli government is facing increasing pressure to exchange about 230 hostages in Gaza for thousands of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

And she confirms Israeli government “The return of the hostages represents an equal goal with the other goal, which is to destroy Hamas.”

It is believed that among the hostages are people holding passports from 25 foreign countries, including the United States, Russia, France, Germany, Argentina and Thailand.

Previous talks resulted in the release of 4 female hostages, in two separate operations.