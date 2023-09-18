Tijuana, Baja California.- One murdered woman was left on the public road with a message from an alleged criminal group pinned with a knife on his body in the streets of the Sánchez Taboada neighborhood in the city of Tijuana, Baja California.

The discovery of the woman was reported to the emergency numbers around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, on Morelia Street and Carmen Valadez Street in the aforementioned neighborhood.

Elements of the National Guard who carried out surveillance tours in the Sánchez Taboada neighborhood They located the woman’s body wrapped in a blue tarp.

The victim’s limbs were tied with duct tape. Additionally, a cardboard with a message stuck with a dagger in the woman’s body. The message was a threat against people from an alleged criminal group.

The woman was not identified at the scene of the discovery, it was only mentioned that she was of a robust build and showed traces of violence.

The Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) was in charge of lifting the body to transfer it to the amphitheater and perform the legal tests. See also Stranded at Christmas! This is how dozens of travelers remained in Tijuana due to flight cancellations

Personnel from the Baja California Prosecutor’s Office carried out the procedures in the area of ​​the discovery to begin an investigation folder for the murder of the victim.