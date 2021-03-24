The sale of agricultural machinery registered, in 2020, a turnover of 100,817.8 million pesos, which represents a This is indicated by a report released by the INDEC, which leaves other interesting data to analyze.

The first thing that emerges is the weight that local factories have in the final number. Argentine firms benefited from the closure of the importation of many implements, or from the difficulties encountered by global companies to make payments abroad during 2020 due to exchange restrictions. This phenomenon is very noticeable in the tractors category, in which during 2020 5,204 national units were sold against 1,328 imported. In comparison, nationals grew 31 percent in number of units sold and 109 percent in turnover, while imported ones fell 42 percent in units sold and 21 percent in turnover compared to 2019.

The total sale of tractors in 2020 was 6,532 units, against 6,264 in 2019, just 4 percent more. In this line, the seeders made a more important leap, going from 2010 units sold in 2019 to 2,511 in 2020, 25 percent more. But the item that grew the most in units sold were implements with 31 percent, going from 7,635 to 10,014. Harvesters, meanwhile, were the only item that showed a decline in this regard, going from 861 machines sold in 2019 to 843 in 2020, although the turnover in pesos of that item also grew by 54 percent, going from 7,175 million pesos to 18,474 million. There, too, a greater weight of local manufacturing companies was observed.