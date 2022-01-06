It seemed that what happened 12 months ago, when Real Madrid lost 2-1, will be repeated again.

Like last year, Eder Militao gave Real Madrid the lead with a header, but Dani Vega equalized with a stunning shot past Andrei Lunin.

Real Madrid regained the lead in the 76th minute when Marco Asensio’s shot hit Raul Gonzalez inside goalkeeper Jose Juan.

Two minutes later, substitute Isco took advantage of a mistake by two of Alquiano’s defenders, who collided with goalkeeper Juan, to put the ball in the goal.

Real Madrid defender Marcelo told reporters: “These matches are the most difficult of all and last year we learned the hard lesson about how things can go wrong. We took it seriously and fought, we didn’t perform well but we fought.”

Vinicius Junior, Ferland Mendy, Thibaut Courtois, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema were absent from Real Madrid.

The fans did not attend last year’s match, but entered into great joy after Vega equalized.

But the dream of repeating the surprise only lasted for ten minutes, as substitutes Asensio and Isco led Real Madrid to victory.

Real Madrid joined the defending champions Barcelona, ​​Espanyol, Real Sociedad, Valencia, Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, Mallorca and Atletico Balearic, the third-division rival who won 2-1 over Celta Vigo, as the first clubs to reach the round of 16.