When the summit began, on Wednesday afternoon, leaders Biden and Putin appeared, sitting on chairs in front of a bookcase, while journalists in front of them took pictures, which sparked curiosity about where the summit is taking place.

According to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, this villa that embraces the prominent summit dates back to the eighteenth century and has previously received great chiefs, and is elegantly furnished in the old style, as it is surrounded by a spacious green garden.

The source stated that the discussions between Biden and Putin will take place in the library of the Villa de la Grange for several hours, and then the two leaders will move to a larger room, in the presence of additional aides.

This prestigious villa previously hosted the Pope of the Catholic Church, Paul VI, and was also the scene of the first meeting of former US President Ronald Reagan and the leader of the Soviet Union at the time, Mikhail Gorbachev in 1985.

This villa was built by the shipowner, Francois Favre, and the property was built on an area of ​​30 acres, in the center of the capital, Geneva.

But the first nucleus of this villa began in the 1660s, when the garden in which the estate was built was created.

The beginning was a house built by a wealthy family in Geneva, then the facility was converted to its modern form in the eighteenth century.

As for the library, it was built in the nineteenth century, by the son of the owner, Guillaume, who was a distinguished businessman and intellectual at the time of the French Revolution.