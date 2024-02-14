Gaël Monfils can make history this week by winning the ABN Amro Open, the largest tennis tournament in the Netherlands, for the third time. Only Roger Federer managed to win the tournament in Ahoy three times. Monfils is helped in the background by Rotterdammer Raemon Sluiter, the coach of his wife Elina Svitolina.
