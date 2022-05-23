Mazatlan. A new robbery with violence was committed against another store in the port, this Sunday night, this time occurring in the Alameda subdivision.

According to a source close to these cases, the new assault occurred around 10:30 p.m.

The criminal used a knife to threaten those present and be able to achieve his goal.

The robbery with violence was committed at the premises of a well-known commercial chain located on Avenida De Los Andes, between Amapa and Avenida La Marina.

After threatening the cashier with the knife, she was forced to hand over the amount of 980 pesos, according to the tonnage carried out later.

You may also like

With the money in his possession, the thief left the business and fled, without anyone stopping him.