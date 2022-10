How did you feel about this matter?

Billionaire entered the company’s headquarters holding a sink and published a message with a pun that suggests that the purchase of Twitter was finalized | Photo: Playback/Twitter

Businessman Elon Musk published this Wednesday (26) a video in which he appears smiling entering the Twitter headquarters carrying a sink, suggesting that his purchase of the social network has come true.

On his account on the social network, the billionaire wrote “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”, a message that includes a pun on the English word (sink) and which can be translated as “Entering the Twitter headquarters – let it sink in!”, in reference to the conclusion of the deal.

Musk, by court order, must complete the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter by Friday if he wanted to avoid a lawsuit brought by the company after it backed out.

The Tesla boss tried to negotiate a lower price for the deal, but Twitter refused, and finally, with the court case looming, Musk backed out and announced that he agreed to close the deal on the original terms.

The video suggests the two sides may have already finalized the details of the deal, on which analysts saw funding as the main obstacle.

A few hours earlier, the businessman had written that “a beautiful thing about Twitter is the way it empowers citizen journalism, people can spread news without establishment bias”.