India.- Shyam Lal Yadav74 years old, is a farmer from India who surprised locals and strangers when he began to grow a horn on the headafter suffering an injury in 2014.

At first, the man noticed no unusual changes. However, over time he began to notice something growing on his head, but since it did not cause him pain, he began to cut it himself, until the bump grew to such an extent that he had to ask his hairdresser for help.

This bump, also known as a “devil’s horn,” continued to develop for about 5 years until it rose above the skull. It was for this reason that the elderly farmer decided to seek medical help.

Despite the fact that it was a benign growth, the man decided to undergo surgery to permanently stop the growth of his horn. This intervention was in charge of Dr. Vishal Gajbhiye.

Fortunately, the horn was removed without major complications with the help of a sterile razor, but Mr. Yadav had to be under medical observation for a period of ten days after the operation. Similarly, biopsies were performed that showed that the growth was harmless.

Dr. Gajbhiye explained to local media that these types of conditions can be removed with various treatments such as surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

After the horn was removed, the man had skin grafted onto the wound as it healed completely. So far, the factors that cause the growth of this type of “horns” are unknown. However, exposure to radiation or sunlight is thought to cause these types of conditions.