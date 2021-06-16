With a historic performance by Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in New York, 114-108, and opened up 3-2 in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal. The teams face off again on Thursday in Milwaukee Bucks. One more victory and the Nets secure themselves in the final.

With 49 points, 17 rebounds, ten assists and 16 hits in 23 pitches, Durant won the duel with the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a lot of performance in the final moments of the match.

The Bucks started well and easily won the first quarter 29-15. With James Harden visibly out of shape, returning from injury, the Nets didn’t stand a chance and trailed behind at the end of the first half: 59-43.

After missing the first six pitches, Harden disenchanted in the third quarter, but to no avail, as the Bucks came to open 74-57 with 6min43 to the end of the quarter. When all seemed lost, Durant began to dominate rebounds and hit wonderful three-point baskets.

With that, the New York team was reducing the advantage and went to the final 12 minutes just six points behind on the scoreboard (87 to 81). From then on, what was seen was a cold Durant, with an extraordinary physical condition, as he played the entire game at the same pace.

Antetokounmpo (34 points, 12 rebounds and four assists) missed shots, passes and even lost a decisive ball in the final minute.

See too

+ Model Suzy Cortez goes to Argentina training to give Messi his bath water

+ Military policeman shoots four people in a pizzeria in Porto Alegre

+ Sérgio Mallandro says he messed up Xuxa’s sex with Ayrton Senna

+ US Deputy Suggests Changing the Moon’s Orbit to Fight Warming



+ Mano Brown gets annoyed with a possible Santos hit against a Corinthians midfielder: ‘It’s taking away’



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach