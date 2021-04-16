Again, the Hamburg police have to break up a corona party in Hamburg. Around 50 young people celebrated at an Alster run in Hamburg-Fuhlsbüttel.

Hamburg-Fuhlsbüttel – The Hamburg police* had to end a big corona party at the Alsterlauf on Friday, April 16, 2021 at around 8:20 p.m. With numerous ground forces and even a police helicopter they were hamburger Emergency forces on site in action. Whether it is the celebrating teenagers managed to get away without punishment*, you can read about it at 24hamburg.de. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.