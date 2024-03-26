With an investment of hundreds of millions of euros, the outgoing cabinet wants to improve the business climate in the Netherlands. This plan, details of which will be announced on Thursday, is a response to complaints from, among others, ASML and NXP and knowledge institute TNO. They believe that the Netherlands is doing too little to facilitate the sector that provides a lot of economic growth.

The details of this capital injection are being negotiated in The Hague with the Brainport Foundation, which represents the interests of tech companies in the Eindhoven region. NOS reported that 100 million structural support will go to secondary vocational education, higher professional education and TU Eindhoven. In addition, 900 million is available one-time for improving the infrastructure around Eindhoven. According to RTL News part of the money comes from the National Growth Fund, which means that tens of thousands of additional homes must be built in the Brainport region.

Unfriendly measures

The tech companies around Eindhoven are agitated because the four political parties that are currently forming want to limit the influx of international knowledge workers and see little benefit in the National Growth Fund. Added to the previous 'unfriendly' measures – a tax on the purchase of own shares and a reduction in tax benefits for foreign employees – this is a reason for ASML and NXP to doubt out loud whether growth is possible in the Netherlands, while they can do so elsewhere with more favorable business conditions. are welcomed.

For ASML (42,500 employees worldwide, half of whom are in the Netherlands) it is not an option to leave Veldhoven – that is where the core of the company is located. But 80 percent of the parts for ASML's chip machines are supplied by other companies and these suppliers have difficulty growing at ASML's pace, mainly due to a lack of technical personnel. The housing shortage is also acute in the region. ASML therefore provides financial assistance to support construction projects for affordable homes.

In 2022, the government had already reserved 1.6 billion euros to help the stagnant Brainport region. This new capital injection is the work of a group of specialists from several ministries – 'Beethoven task force' – to improve the business climate before the next cabinet may put a stop to it.

However, the sore points remain: the exclusion of knowledge migrants and the tax on the purchase of own shares. The latter affects ASML, but also NXP – it costs the chip manufacturer more than 100 million euros per year. It is difficult for this former Philips division to explain to shareholders why it insists on staying in the Netherlands. The hope is that the tax measure – which has already been approved by the Senate – will still be withdrawn. Otherwise, NXP will probably leave quickly. NXP has 32,000 employees worldwide, but only 800 work at the head office in Eindhoven. You moved it in no time.